TU football: Hurricane holds off Memphis for victory on homecoming

The University of Tulsa was out to prove last week’s performance was an anomaly.

Following the deflating Houston setback, the Hurricane bounced back with an across-the-board victory late Saturday night, edging Memphis 35-29 in an American Athletic Conference game at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“I thought we really did a nice job as a team just paying attention to the details,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We played with a lot of effort, a lot of attitude, a lot of confidence, and I thought our sideline was great. The crowd was great tonight.

“It was great for a homecoming crowd and people out and about. I know it was a late kick and all that, but the energy in the stadium really, really helped us I thought throughout the game.”

Wearing red throwback jerseys for homecoming, TU gave up 614 yards on 99 plays but delivered three crucial takeaways including one that ended the game. With the Tigers driving in the final two minutes, Bryson Powers secured an interception off a deflection.

“We need to still work on a lot of things, but for the most part, I’m glad with the result of the game,” linebacker Justin Wright said. “We got the win, even though it was close (and) shouldn’t have been close. We’ve just got to do better.”