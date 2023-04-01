Smiles abounded on a sunny Saturday afternoon at H.A. Chapman Stadium, where University of Tulsa fans were invited onto the field to interact with players during an open practice.

“All the guys were happy and excited,” center Will Farniok said. “It was another great Saturday, and having fans out while we were doing it was awesome.”

Roughly 1,000 people attended Springfest, which began with 40 minutes of work before fans of all ages joined the team for drills followed by photos and autographs from players and the first-year coaching staff.

“It was practice No. 6, and we had a chance to entertain on a beautiful day,” coach Kevin Wilson said. “The engagement with fans was good. We got some good work in before we opened things up. We had a lot of fun.”

The free event also provided a preview of what to expect from Wilson’s team. During a brief scrimmage period, TU showed its progress from the first two weeks of spring practice.

“I’m excited because I think we’re getting some good buy-in,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if we can win a game — we’re a long way from (worrying about) that; we’ll talk about that later — but right now we’ll walk out of here having had a good day.”

After previously describing the quarterback situation as an ongoing competition, Wilson said third-year sophomore Braylon Braxton and redshirt freshman Cardell Williams have separated themselves as the top two at the position.

“It’s a good group right now,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of work to go. We’ll see who’s the guy. We’re probably going to need more than one. We did last year.”

Defensively, TU was using a 3-3-5 alignment during Saturday’s practice, similar to what the team ran in previous seasons. Ideally, the defense will have some flexibility schematically especially if it can bring along another lineman to play four down.

“I’d like to sometimes play a combination of both, if your bodies allow you to do that,” Wilson said. “We did sign four high school guys and we couldn’t find in the January period a transfer we were comfortable with … but maybe as we end spring we’ll need to find another, from a depth purpose. I like our two-deep, but if we’re playing a four-man front, I wish we had a couple more bodies.”

The Hurricane’s defensive coordinator spot remains vacant — Matt Guerrieri left after a month for a position at Indiana and has not been replaced — but the spring-time process of installing plays has gone on as usual.

“It’s not noticeable,” defensive lineman Joseph Anderson said. “The defensive staff has done a really great job as far as coaching and working really well together. There really isn’t any difference.”

TU has four defensive assistants in place plus quality control analyst Dominique Franks. The option remains to bring in someone from the outside as defensive coordinator or promote within the staff, with Wilson saying he plans to have a coach in that role instead of using a committee approach.

“There have been a lot of veteran coaches who want to be here, a lot of defensive coordinators want to be here — guys who are from big-time programs and quality coaches who want this job,” Wilson said. “I just don’t feel comfortable yet with what’s right because I really like the way it’s been going. It’s been very encouraging.”