The University of Tulsa has added Missouri transfer running back Anthony Watkins to its football roster, the school announced on Friday.
Watkins redshirted the 2019 season as a true freshman at Missouri but did play in one game, when he rushed six times for 19 yards against Southeast Missouri State.
Watkins garnered all-state accolades at South Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he played multiple positions. He was a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 34 prospect at running back according to ESPN. Rivals.com and 247Sports.com had Watkins listed as a three-star prospect.
As a senior, Watkins rushed for 2,601 yards on just 295 carries in 10 games for an average of 8.8 yards per carry and 260.1 yards per game. He scored 34 rushing touchdowns and had nine games with more than 100 yards, while adding five catches for 140 yards and a score.
Watkins was named the Class 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year after leading his team to a 10-1 record as a junior. He rushed for 1,600 yards and 28 touchdowns while playing quarterback, corner and safety and also returning kicks for South Hills his junior campaign.
He finished his prep career with more than 4,000 career rushing yards and averaged 9.2 yards per carry with 61 career touchdowns.