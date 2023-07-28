Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On Friday afternoon, the Golden Hurricane landed their sixth commitment of their 2024 recruiting class with the pledge of three-star safety, Ashton Williams.

A standout prospect at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas – a distant suburb of Dallas, Texas — Williams chose Tulsa over the likes of Texas Tech, SMU, Colorado Arizona, Arkansas State and others. Williams told the Tulsa World he even garnered interest from Kansas State, Arizona State and North Texas.

“Tulsa felt like home to me, and I don’t say that to be cliché, but it did,” Williams said. “Coach Wilson, he kept it real with me the whole time. And when I took my official visit, I thought the campus was like and small, not too big. It felt just right.”

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Williams is rated as the No. 1048 overall recruit in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

A productive junior season with Byron Nelson aided the Bobcats in attaining an 11-2 2022 campaign and a trip to the Texas high school 6A-2 state semifinals.

Williams was primarily recruited by TU defensive assistant and quality control coach Dominique Franks. He said from the moment TU offered, Franks was in contact with him daily. Williams added that their constant communication among one another build an instant rapport, immediately putting the Golden Hurricane high on his college pecking order.

“I feel like they’re building something very special at Tulsa,” Williams said. “Ultimately, I want to be part of it. I want to win and then develop myself as a player, and I feel like I can do all that there.”