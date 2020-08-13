TU Football

The University of Tulsa doesn’t have a home football game scheduled until mid-October after losing another non-conference opponent Thursday.

The Sept. 19 game against FCS-level Northwestern State has been canceled amid the Southland Conference’s postponement of fall sports, a TU spokesman said.

That leaves the Hurricane with two non-conference games, both on the road: Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State and Sept. 26 at Arkansas State.

From there, TU opens play in the American Athletic Conference, visiting UCF on Oct. 3 before hosting Cincinnati on Oct. 17.

The remaining home games are against East Carolina on Oct. 30, SMU on Nov. 14 and Tulane on Nov. 21.

The other road games are at USF on Oct. 23, Navy on Nov. 7 and Houston on Nov. 28.

