TU football: Days after daughter's birth, TK Wilkerson vaults Hurricane to victory

Wilkerson, who declined an interview request through a team spokesman, missed the previous game against USF for the impending birth of his daughter. Several days after becoming a father, he delivered a big-time performance with 89 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“He’s going to be a great dad,” Smith said. “I think he played his tail off, and I think it’s just one of those things that was kind of meant to be for him. It was a great week and kind of destined for him.”

Coming into the season, seniors Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II were expected to be the team’s primary ball-carriers. Brooks was lost for the season with a knee injury that occurred the week of the opener, and Taylor was described by Montgomery as “banged up” and didn’t play Friday night.

That gave Wilkerson more of an opportunity in addition to Texas A&M transfer Deneric Prince, who rushed for 47 yards on 10 attempts. As a team, TU averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

“We have always been a running back by committee and it’s just (like that) this year more than any other (with) those guys being able to come in and play at the level that they are playing at,” Montgomery said. “They are all running physical. They are all running downhill.

“They can get outside and run. They have done a good job in the pass (protection) part of it, and so to have that faith in that, it’s a luxury that we’re happy to have.”

