TU football: COVID-19 erases three winnable games from the schedule

For a third time this season, a college football Saturday will pass without a game involving the University of Tulsa.
The Hurricane’s visit to Arkansas State was canceled two days before the team was scheduled to depart for Jonesboro because of COVID-19 issues for the Red Wolves that resulted in a position group being unavailable.
All four of TU’s nonconference games have been affected, with three canceled (Toledo, Northwestern State and Arkansas State) and one delayed by a week (Oklahoma State). As a result, the schedule is down to nine games.
Asked at media day in August about his confidence level for the 12-game schedule to be played, coach Philip Montgomery said: “I want to try to control what we can control. There’s just so much unknown about it. ... We’re going to stay locked in on the week in front of us and then continue down that path.
“Hopefully we get to the end and we’ve played all 12 games. That’s what I want and that’s what I hope for our players, especially our seniors, to get an opportunity to have that whole experience.”
The effect of the virus has been significant for the Hurricane, causing a nine-day disruption to preseason practice because of eight positive test results and an additional eight players exposed. It also has erased winnable games from the schedule while leaving one that resulted in a 16-7 defeat against the No. 11 Cowboys.
TU’s next two games also are against top-15 opponents, scheduled for Oct. 3 at No. 13 UCF and Oct. 17 at home against No. 14 Cincinnati for the start of American Athletic Conference play.
Of the remaining other six teams on the schedule, only one has experienced an in-house situation that led to a game cancellation. USF, which hosts TU on Oct. 23, isn’t playing Florida Atlantic on Saturday because of an outbreak involving previous opponent Notre Dame.
With an unexpected open date, the Hurricane has more time to work on areas that were revealed during the opener — primarily 15 penalties for 120 yards and struggles on offense that were in part caused by quarterback Zach Smith missing two weeks of practice while in quarantine.
“We as an offense, we’ve just got to really start clicking on a better rate,” Montgomery said. “I think we’re potentially a much better offense than what we showed the other day, but we've got to get on the field and we've got to make those things happen.”
