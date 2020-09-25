TU football: COVID-19 erases three winnable games from the schedule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a third time this season, a college football Saturday will pass without a game involving the University of Tulsa.

The Hurricane’s visit to Arkansas State was canceled two days before the team was scheduled to depart for Jonesboro because of COVID-19 issues for the Red Wolves that resulted in a position group being unavailable.

All four of TU’s nonconference games have been affected, with three canceled (Toledo, Northwestern State and Arkansas State) and one delayed by a week (Oklahoma State). As a result, the schedule is down to nine games.

Asked at media day in August about his confidence level for the 12-game schedule to be played, coach Philip Montgomery said: “I want to try to control what we can control. There’s just so much unknown about it. ... We’re going to stay locked in on the week in front of us and then continue down that path.

“Hopefully we get to the end and we’ve played all 12 games. That’s what I want and that’s what I hope for our players, especially our seniors, to get an opportunity to have that whole experience.”