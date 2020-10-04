TU football analysis: Special teams plays help secure upset win against UCF

The University of Tulsa’s recent field goal struggles have been well-documented.

Last-second missed field goals cost the Hurricane wins against Memphis and SMU last season, and TU was off the mark on nine field goals in each of the past two years.

With the addition of freshman scholarship kicker Tyler Tipton, the situation was expected to improve in 2020. But for the game at No. 11 UCF on Saturday night, Tipton did not travel with the team for undisclosed reasons.

That put the placekicking responsibilities on the shoulders of Zack Long, a walk-on senior who handles kickoff duties. Long, who didn’t start playing football until last year, missed the field goal against SMU and hadn’t attempted any since then.

Long calmly hit a 20-yarder in the second quarter for the first points produced after an offensive possession, but a game-tying extra-point attempt in the third quarter hit the right upright and was no good.

With 90 seconds remaining and the game potentially on the line, Long came through in a big way. He connected on a 34-yarder that put his team up eight, keeping momentum on the Hurricane’s side and providing too much of a deficit for UCF to overcome.