TU football analysis: Schedule disruptions limiting Hurricane's chances to generate momentum

The unfortunate reality of a COVID-ravaged season: At this point, the University of Tulsa could be well on its way to a special year.

Wins against the three teams that were forced to cancel nonconference meetings with the Hurricane would have matched the total for 2019 only a month into the season, and a victory against No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday could have produced one of the top victories in program history.

But the Bearcats didn’t travel to Tulsa last week because of positive test results and contract tracing, giving TU a fifth week without a game to play. The game was postponed two days before it was scheduled to occur, having been pushed back to Dec. 5.

“We knew coming into this season that there were going to be some things that are going to be out of our control,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We’ve already been dealing with that throughout the year. I know our guys are just anxious to get back on the field and have an opportunity to compete.”

The Hurricane turns its attention to back-to-back Friday games against teams in the basement of the American Athletic Conference standings, starting with a trip to last-place USF this week. If that game happens as scheduled, 20 days will have passed between TU games.