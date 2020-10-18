TU football analysis: Schedule disruptions limiting Hurricane's chances to generate momentum

The unfortunate reality of a COVID-ravaged season: At this point, the University of Tulsa could be well on its way to a special year.
Wins against the three teams that were forced to cancel nonconference meetings with the Hurricane would have matched the total for 2019 only a month into the season, and a victory against No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday could have produced one of the top victories in program history.
But the Bearcats didn’t travel to Tulsa last week because of positive test results and contract tracing, giving TU a fifth week without a game to play. The game was postponed two days before it was scheduled to occur, having been pushed back to Dec. 5.
“We knew coming into this season that there were going to be some things that are going to be out of our control,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We’ve already been dealing with that throughout the year. I know our guys are just anxious to get back on the field and have an opportunity to compete.”
The Hurricane turns its attention to back-to-back Friday games against teams in the basement of the American Athletic Conference standings, starting with a trip to last-place USF this week. If that game happens as scheduled, 20 days will have passed between TU games.
“You want to get in some type of routine and you want the opportunity to step back on the field and keep competing and continue to keep improving as a team,” Montgomery said. “The way we do that is obviously in practice, but games are so vitally important as you work your way through the season.”
In its two games, TU played a pair of 11th-ranked opponents, resulting a 16-7 loss at Oklahoma State and a 34-26 win at UCF. Those performances have been enough to impress some Associated Press voters, with the Hurricane being ranked just outside the top 25 at No. 28 in this week’s poll.
This could be Montgomery’s most complete team in six seasons, featuring an offense that is still coming together amid the limited number of games and a defense that was successful against two of the most high-powered offenses in college football.
Imagine what the Hurricane could do with momentum on its side. If it can weather at least five in-season disruptions -- three cancellations and two postponements to date -- TU seemingly has the talent to contend for a conference championship.
“There are a lot of things out of our control, but the things that we can control are how we’re preparing the safety precautions that we’re taking,” Montgomery said. “Our team has a really good job of taking those steps and taking care of each other and trying to protect our bubble.
“When we start to practice we’ve really got to do a great job of sharpening each other playing off each other and continuing to grow as much as we can as we compete against each other, and then when we step on the field we’ve got to be ready to go.”
