TU football analysis: Hurricane continues to show it's turned a corner

The performance was especially impressive considering a 20-day layoff between games. The Hurricane also was without four defensive starters for most of the game, for apparent COVID-19 and injury reasons along with a first-quarter ejection on a targeting call.

That didn’t stop TU from putting together a complete outing that included three takeaways and eight tackles for lost yardage in addition to a balanced offensive attack that produced 462 yards.

“We knew things like this (missing starters) could happen throughout the season,” Montgomery said. “We told our guys, ‘You’ve got to prepare yourself each and every week because you never know when that opportunity’s going to come and when you have it, seize it and make the most of it.’

“I thought we had some guys really step up tonight and make some big plays in some big situations. I’m just really, really proud of them.”

After another nationally televised victory, TU is on the verge of being ranked for the first time in a decade. And perhaps more importantly, the Hurricane is set to play a home game for the first time in 342 days, hosting East Carolina at 8 p.m. Friday.

“I know our guys will be excited to play at home,” Montgomery said. “You feel like you’re on another short week because of the Friday game, so we’ll get to enjoy (this win) for almost 24 hours and then it’s getting ready for East Carolina, who we know is a very talented team, and we’ve got to be prepared to play.”

