TU football analysis: Coach Philip Montgomery on error-filled loss to OSU: 'We're going to get better'

“We came over here to be aggressive,” Montgomery said. “I think we were 23½-point underdogs or something like that. At that point right there I just felt like we could tie the game up, but it was just a three-point lead.

“I felt like we needed a little bit of a spark and I felt like we had an opportunity to go get it. We’re not going to play scared and we’re not going to play timid. We took a chance, rolled the dice and just didn’t come up with it.”

On five of the 11 third-down attempts, TU needed at least 10 yards to move the chains. One of the few times it was third-and-short, the delay of game penalty followed and led to a punt.

“We’ve got to be better on third down,” Montgomery said. “We were awful on third down (today). We’ve just got to continue to get better. We had things open that we didn’t hit. We hurt ourselves with some penalties on some things.

“We ended up in too many third-and-long situations and even in our third-and-short situations we’ve got to come off the football and get yards. Some of that was assignment misses that we’ve got to get corrected. Some of it’s just loading down and getting it done.”