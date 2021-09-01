TU football: After resurgent season, Hurricane program has stablized

What a difference a year makes.

Heading into 2020, the University of Tulsa was coming off three consecutive losing seasons and coach Philip Montgomery was seemingly on the hot seat.

After a thrilling resurgent season that included a runner-up finish in the American Athletic Conference and a bowl appearance, the Hurricane is in a much better place in advance of its season opener Thursday night against UC Davis.

“The program has grown and I think it’s gone in a really good direction,” Montgomery said. “Are we there yet? No, but we’re taking the right steps each and every year.”

ESPN.com recently ranked TU as the most stable football program in the American, taking into account factors like coaching staff, roster and performance. That was a far cry from 2018, when another website said the TU program was “as unstable as ever.”

“We had some tough years,” Montgomery said. “Those tough years, I think, helped create what we’re trying to do now and made last year so much more special, because they’ve been through some ups and some up downs and now we’re on a trend back upward. That makes me proud of our program and what we’ve been able to do.”