TU football: After resurgent season, Hurricane program has stabilized

What a difference a year makes.
Heading into 2020, the University of Tulsa was coming off three consecutive losing seasons and coach Philip Montgomery was seemingly on the hot seat.
After a thrilling resurgent season that included a runner-up finish in the American Athletic Conference and a bowl appearance, the Hurricane is in a much better place in advance of its season opener Thursday night against UC Davis.
“The program has grown, and I think it’s gone in a really good direction,” Montgomery said. “Are we there yet? No, but we’re taking the right steps each and every year.”
ESPN.com recently ranked TU as the most stable football program in the American, taking into account factors like coaching staff, roster and performance. That was a far cry from 2018, when another website said the TU program was “as unstable as ever.”
“We had some tough years,” Montgomery said. “Those tough years, I think, helped create what we’re trying to do now and made last year so much more special, because they’ve been through some ups and some up downs and now we’re on a trend back upward. That makes me proud of our program and what we’ve been able to do.”
In terms of its personnel, this Hurricane team might have more depth and experience than any in program history. Two players are entering their seventh year of college football, and a total of seven players have been in the program for at least five years.
With stability can come satisfaction, a sense of accomplishment rather than motivation. In the seventh year under Montgomery, TU is pursing further growth.
“That’s something that we fought hard, from the time that we walked off the field in Fort Worth (after the bowl game),” defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie said. “All these guys started declaring that they were coming back and coming back and coming back and coming back.
“Well, all right — this is going to be the most challenging time for you and for us as coaches because we have a lot of experience and that’s when complacency and contentment set in.”
For the 11 super seniors — those who took advantage of the additional year of eligibility extended by the NCAA as a result of COVID-19 — they chose to come back not only for another season of playing football together but also for another chance of winning a championship.
“It’s a brotherhood that we created here,” veteran receiver Keylon Stokes said. “We got to where we wanted to last year, and it’s just that we didn’t finish what we started. I just want to go out there and finish what we started with these guys, with my brothers.”