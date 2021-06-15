TU football adds six transfers including two cornerbacks

To address key areas of need, the University of Tulsa has added six transfers to its 2021 roster including five from four-year colleges.

Two of the incoming players are cornerbacks, both listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds: Travon Fuller from Texas A&M and Tyree Carlisle from Independence (Kansas) Community College.

Since the conclusion of spring practice, the Hurricane lost three of the five cornerbacks on its depth chart -- most notably, returning starters Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV. Last week, Evans committed to Missouri, where former position coach Aaron Fletcher is, and Green received an offer from the Tigers that same night.

Fuller, who is from Athens, Texas, recorded 21 tackles and a pass breakup in four years at Texas A&M. After appearing in every game for three seasons, he played only four games in 2020.

Carlisle, a Georgia native, played in three of Independence's six spring games and totaled three tackles. In high school, he was a running back who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his last two seasons.

TU also added defensive lineman Elijah Taylor, a graduate transfer who spent three years at Notre Dame. Last season at Eastern Kentucky, he had 25 tackles while starting eight out of nine games.

The Hurricane's offensive additions are Southern Miss running back Steven Anderson, who opted out of the 2020 season and has two years of eligibility left; Kansas wide receiver Ezra Naylor II, a grad transfer who started three games last year and spent time at two other schools; and Nebraska offensive lineman Will Farniok, a junior who appeared in one game at center last year and whose older brothers played at Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.