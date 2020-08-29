TU focuses on passing game in first preseason scrimmage

With two weeks until the season opener, the clock is ticking for the University of Tulsa football team.

A nine-day disruption to fall camp caused by positive COVID-19 tests set the Hurricane back in its preparation for Sept. 12 opponent Oklahoma State. Although back to full strength, TU still has significant ground to make up.

“We’re behind,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We still have a little installation left to get in and from an in-shape standpoint we have to do a better job. We still have a couple weeks left and we’ll take advantage of that.

“It’s not like they’re not in shape, but game shape is different. You have quick changes, long drives and short drives that you have to react to, and the intensity level always picks up in game situations.”

The Hurricane took a step in the right direction Saturday with its first full-pads scrimmage, which lasted close to 75 minutes at H.A. Chapman Stadium and provided a barometer for where the team is heading into the final stretch of the preseason.