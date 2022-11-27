TU parts with football coach Philip Montgomery after eight seasons

The University of Tulsa has “decided to make a change” in leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, parting ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery, TU Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson announced on Sunday.

Montgomery had just completed his eighth season as the football’s team head coach, ending with a 37-30 comeback win over Houston on Saturday night, leaving the Golden Hurricane with a 5-7 record (3-5 within the AAC) and out of a postseason bowl game.

Over the span of his tenure, Montgomery fashioned a 43-53 record, playing in four bowl games (going 2-2). His 96 games coached ranks third among TU coaches, while his 43 wins leaves him sixth on Tulsa’s all-time coaching list.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved,” Dickson said in a statement.

Montgomery era at TU

Year Overall League Bowl 2022 5-7 3-5 2021 7-6 5-3 W, Myrtle Beach 2020 6-3 6-0 L, Armed Forces 2019 4-8 2-6 2018 3-9 2-6 2017 2-10 1-7 2016 10-3 6-2 W, Miami Beach 2015 6-7 3-5 L, Independence Totals 43-53 28-34 2-2



“Philip’s dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciated Philip’s commitment to the University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community.”

The university will begin a national search for Montgomery’s replacement immediately, Dickson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.