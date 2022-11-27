TU parts with football coach Philip Montgomery after eight seasons

Bill Haisten discusses the eight-season Montgomery era at TU and also throws out some names to consider for his successor.
Editor's note: Montgomery's career record at TU was 43-53. His record is mis-stated in this video.
The University of Tulsa has “decided to make a change” in leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, parting ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery, TU Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson announced on Sunday.
Montgomery had just completed his eighth season as the football’s team head coach, ending with a 37-30 comeback win over Houston on Saturday night, leaving the Golden Hurricane with a 5-7 record (3-5 within the AAC) and out of a postseason bowl game.
Over the span of his tenure, Montgomery fashioned a 43-53 record, playing in four bowl games (going 2-2). His 96 games coached ranks third among TU coaches, while his 43 wins leaves him sixth on Tulsa’s all-time coaching list.
“This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved,” Dickson said in a statement.
Montgomery era at TU
Year Overall League Bowl 2022 5-7 3-5 2021 7-6 5-3 W, Myrtle Beach 2020 6-3 6-0 L, Armed Forces 2019 4-8 2-6 2018 3-9 2-6 2017 2-10 1-7 2016 10-3 6-2 W, Miami Beach 2015 6-7 3-5 L, Independence Totals 43-53 28-34 2-2
“Philip’s dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciated Philip’s commitment to the University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community.”
The university will begin a national search for Montgomery’s replacement immediately, Dickson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Photos: The Philip Montgomery era at TU
South Florida vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery looks on during the game against the South Florida Bulls at H.A. Chapman Stadium on 11/18/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Cincinnati Tulsa Football
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery gestures on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Jeff Dean, AP file
TU football practice
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery coaches his players during a March 5, 2022 practice.
Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World
Philip Montgomery
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery claps as his team warms up prior to a game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Oct 5, 2019. RAY CARLIN/for the Tulsa World
Philip Montgomery
TU's head coach Philip Montgomery with Chris Ivy and Corey Taylor at the Tulsa Hurricane luncheon in Tulsa, OK, Aug.13, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Philip Montgomery
Tulsa's head coach Philip Montgomery claps during warm ups before game against Navy at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 9/30/17. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
SMU Tulsa
Tulsa’s Akayleb Evans, coach Philip Montgomery, JuanCarlos Santana, Zach Smith and Cristian Williams (from left to right) celebrate the Hurricane’s win over SMU Nov. 14 at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
John Clanton photos, Tulsa World file
TU Football
University of Tulsa's head coach Philip Montgomery at TU's first Fall practice at their practice field in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 3, 2018. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Brewer -- season in review
D’Angelo Brewer hugs coach Philip Montgomery after playing his last home game on Nov. 25. The Central High School graduate leaves as the top rusher in program history, having totaled almost 4,000 yards. JESSIE WARDARSKI/ Tulsa World
Jessie Wardarski
TU HOUSTON
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery hugs a fan after the Hurricane’s 45-17 victory over Houston on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium. “Our guys have continued to fight,” Montgomery said. JESSIE WARDARSKI/ Tulsa World
Jessie Wardarski
Matchups: Coaching
Mike Gundy has never lost to TU in three games, scoring at least 59 points every time. He has two new coordinators since the last time he planned for the Golden Hurricane. Philip Montgomery also has a new man to try to slow down that OSU defense in Joseph Gillespie, who has created a stellar defense so far. Montgomery lost his only meeting with the Cowboys, 59-24, in 2017.
Matt Barnard
MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery greets players during warmups before the Miami Beach Bowl in December.
Joe Skipper
/for the Tulsa World
Joe Skipper
MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery celebrates with the team and the trophy after they defeated Central Michigan to win the Miami Beach Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Miami, Fla. (Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper
MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans (9) and Tulsa defensive tackle Jesse Brubaker (8) pour Gatorade on head coach Philip Montgomery after they defeated Central Michigan to win the Miami Beach Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Miami, Fla. (Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper
2016-12-19 sp-tufoot7
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery works with his team during a practice in Miami Beach, Florida, in advance of Monday’s Miami Beach Bowl. Montgomery has had a major impact on the Golden Hurricane since his arrival, turning around a struggling program.
Photo courtesy University of Tulsa
Tulsa v San Jose St
Fans greet TU head coach Philip Montgomery as he walks to the stadium before the University of Tulsa v San Jose State football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Sept 3, 2016. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Tulsa Tulane Football
Tulsa vs. Tulane: Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery is dunked after an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, La., Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. Tulsa won 45-34. (Jonathan Bachman/Tulsa World)
Memphis v Tulsa
TU head coach Philip Montgomery gets high fives during the pre-game festivities at the Memphis v Tulsa football game on Oct 23, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
2015-09-20 sp-tufoot
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery (L) chats with Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops prior to their game at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/19/15. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Brett Rojo
Tulsa v Central Florida
TU head coach Philip Montgomery walks to the locker room after his first win after the overtime win during the Tulsa v Florida Atlantic football game at Chapman Stadium on Sept 5, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Tulsa v Central Florida
TU head coach Philip Montgomery gets a hug from Trent Martin after his first win after the overtime win during the Tulsa v Florida Atlantic football game at Chapman Stadium on Sept 5, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Tulsa v Central Florida
TU head coach Philip Montgomery walks to the field before the Tulsa v Florida Atlantic football game at Chapman Stadium on Sept 5, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
COACH MONTGOMERY
Tulsa University head football coach Philip Montgomery during football practice on Aug., 26, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Tulsa Missouri State basketball MW
New head football coach Philip Montgomery is introduced to the fans at half time of the Tulsa men's basketball game against Missouri State in Tulsa, OK, Dec. 17, 2014. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Michael Wyke
TU foot
Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery talks to his team following the Blue-White scrimmage at H.A. Chapman Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Cory Young
TU foot
Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery talks to his team following the Blue-White scrimmage at H.A. Chapman Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
Cory Young
TU Football
Coach Philip Montgomery coaches during a spring practice session at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, March 28, 2015 MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
TU Football
Coach Philip Montgomery coaches during a spring practice session at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, March 28, 2015 MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
New TU coach Philip Montgomery steps into the spotlight
TU Athletic Director Derrick Gragg (right) presents Philip Montgomery (left) with a jersey as Gragg introduces the new head football coach during a press conference at the University of Tulsa on Dec. 15, 2014. Montgomery was the offensive coordinator at Baylor. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa World
2014-12-16 sp-tufoot
New University of Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery greets football players Keevan Lucas and Michael Mudoh (left) after Montgomery spoke at a press conference on TU's Tulsa campus on Dec. 15, 2014. Montgomery was previously the offensive coordinator at Baylor. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
TU COACH
Crowds listen as the new university of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery is introduced at the Reynolds Center on Dec. 15, 2014. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
TU COACH
Ashli, Maci, and Cannon Montgomery sit with Tulsa's new head football coach Philip Montgomery before he is introduced at the Reynolds Center on Dec. 15, 2014. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Philip Montgomery TU press conference Dec. 15 2014
New Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery introduced on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
TU FOOTBALL COACH
University of Tulsa athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg speaks about the hiring process of new TU football coach Philip Montgomery on Dec 12, 2014. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!