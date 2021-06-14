 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU fan tickets available for Sept. 11 game at OSU
0 Comments
College football

TU fan tickets available for Sept. 11 game at OSU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A limited number of tickets for the Tulsa-Oklahoma State football game in Stillwater are available for TU fans. The BOK Turnpike Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Tickets are priced at $60 per seat and will only be available for purchase until July 9. Fans can purchase tickets online at TulsaHurricane.com or by calling 918.631.GoTU (4688).

Season tickets for all six Golden Hurricane home games are also available online at TulsaHurricane.com.

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News