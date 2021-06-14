TU fan tickets available for Sept. 11 game at OSU

A limited number of tickets for the Tulsa-Oklahoma State football game in Stillwater are available for TU fans. The BOK Turnpike Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Tickets are priced at $60 per seat and will only be available for purchase until July 9. Fans can purchase tickets online at TulsaHurricane.com or by calling 918.631.GoTU (4688).

Season tickets for all six Golden Hurricane home games are also available online at TulsaHurricane.com.

