The University of Tulsa softball team ended its season with a 9-1 loss to the University of Central Florida in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

Pitcher Maura Moore (15-13) allowed four runs, three earned, and struck out a pair. Kylee Nash took over in the circle from the third inning on, finishing Moore’s fantastic weekend. Nash also struck out two.

UCF jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. The first batter was sent down looking, but back-to-back hits put runners on second and third. Moore forced a groundout for the second out, but the ball slipped out of Celeste Wood’s glove on the transition to throw home, allowing a run to score.

The Knights added to their lead in the second. Two singles and a sacrifice bunt had UCF threatening again with just one out. After a strikeout for the second out, a triple down the right filed line scored two. The next batter followed with a single up the middle and stretched the lead to 4-0.

TU's offense emerged in the third when Haley Morgan doubled with one out and a two-out error from the first baseman allowed Imani Edwards to reach. Morgan rounded third on a ball that stayed in the infield and headed for home, making an athletic slide around the catcher to score a run to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Knights pulled away thereafter, loading the bases and putting two across to take a 6-1 lead in the fourth. A two-run homer in the fifth with nobody out increased the lead to 8-1. UCF won the game and the championship with a bases loaded single up the middle with two outs.

Tulsa finishes the season with a 25-28 record and went 9-9 in conference play. The Hurricane entered Saturday on a five-game winning streak that included upsetting No. 20 Wichita State in the tournament semifinal to get to the title game. UCF moves to 39-19 on the season and will await its regional placement.

Moore, right fielder Kailyn Bearpaw, third baseman Claira Skaggs and shortstop Edwards were named to The American All-Tournament Team. Bearpaw was a tough out, batting .750 with six hits, a walk and a pair of RBI. Skaggs and Edwards both had a number of highlight plays defensively, and Skaggs drove in the winning run against Wichita State. Moore was dominant in the circle, tossing complete games in the wins against Houston and Wichita State. She threw 17 innings in the tournament with four strikeouts.

Sarah Willis, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, tossed a complete game to help UCF win the conference title. She allowed three hits and walked a batter while striking out six. At the plate, three Knights finished with two RBI.

UCF 9, TULSA 1

TU;001;00;--;1;3;2

UCF;130;23;--;9;13;1

Moore, Nash (3) and Keith; Willis and Frier. W: Willis (18-3). L: Moore (15-13). HR: Williams (6).