Fifty seconds into Sunday’s second half at the Reynolds Center, first-year University of Tulsa coach Eric Konkol called a timeout.

His team had fallen behind by 24 points to UCF after back-to-back turnovers to continue a first-half trend, and the Hurricane was headed for a 10th consecutive loss in the American Athletic Conference.

“It’s so deflating when you turn the basketball over,” Konkol said. “We had 10 turnovers (in the first half) — some that I thought very careless; some that were reckless.

“When we don’t even get a shot at the basket, it makes it very tough and then it also gives them an opportunity to score.”

TU had only four turnovers the rest of the way, but the outcome was already determined. The Knights prevailed 68-49 after allowing only 14 points in the first half and leading by as many as 31 in the second.

“I thought our guys played hard,” Konkol said. “That’s bottom line what we’re trying to accomplish here is be a very, very hard-playing team. I thought our guys emptied their tank here tonight.”

With four players still unavailable because of injuries and health issues, the Hurricane (5-23, 1-16) employed its 10th starting lineup of the year in the regular-season home finale: Brandon Betson, Jesaiah McWright, Sterling Gaston-Chapman, Tim Dalger and Bryant Selebangue.

“We’ve got four different guys out that have started games before,” Konkol said. “A number of times, I’m looking at our huddle and we’ve got three freshmen in there. Of course, they’re getting valuable experience, but it just means too that we’re searching. We’re trying to find a lineup.”

Against a team that won by 44 points in the Orlando meeting two weeks ago, TU found some success down the stretch, outscoring the Knights 30-18 and pulling within 16 with 1:36 left.

Freshman forward Taylor Hendricks scored 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting for UCF (16-12, 7-9). Among those in attendance to scout him were Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager, and Buzz Peterson, Charlotte Hornets assistant general manager and former TU coach.

“I thought Hendrix was sensational,” Konkol said. “Anytime that he had an opportunity to make a play, he did, whether it be around the basket, from 3, from mid-range, blocking the shot – a little bit of everything.”

Selebangue led the Hurricane with 12 points and 11 rebounds while McWright, Dalger and Betson all scored in double figures.