TU falls at Memphis, 26-10, eliminated from bowl contention

With the fate of their season hanging in the balance, the University of Tulsa did not come out with anything close to its best performance Thursday night.

Needing to win each of its last three games to remain eligible for a postseason bowl game, Tulsa’s offense sputtered, and while its defense was pretty good, it still enabled Seth Henigan to complete 20-of-34 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown, helping lead Memphis (5-5, 3-4) to a 26-10 victory at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

TU (3-7, 1-5 AAC) is now 1-6 in its last seven outings and was eliminated from bowl contention.

The big question for Tulsa entering the game was whether starting quarterback Davis Brin would be able to play after missing the last game, a 27-13 loss to now-No. 17 Tulane, with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Brin did start Thursday night, but his effectiveness was limited as he completed 5-of-13 for 48 yards with one interception. After three of the five possessions ended in 3-and-outs, he was replaced by backup Braylon Braxton early in the second quarter.

By that point, Tulsa trailed 17-3 and Braxton didn’t fare much better, completing 12-of-24 passes for 128 passes and a touchdown, while Tulsa gained a season-low 207 yards of offense. The Golden Hurricane ground game struggled all night, gaining just 31 yards total on 23 rushes.