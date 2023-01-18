TU extends losing streak to seven with overtime loss to SMU

In a game that was tied at halftime and at the end of regulation, the University of Tulsa couldn’t pull out the victory.

Wednesday night’s 79-76 overtime loss to SMU at the Reynolds Center continued a trend that started last week – playing inspired basketball but failing to make the winning plays in crucial moments.

“We have a thought of the day for each game, and today’s was 40 with a plus sign,” coach Eric Konkol said. “We certainly didn’t have a crystal ball that we were going to go to overtime, but we asked our guys to play 40 minutes or however long it takes. I thought they did that. They battled their tails off.”

Staying winless in American Athletic Conference play, the Hurricane (4-13, 0-6) dropping a seventh game in a row and a lost to SMU for a sixth consecutive meeting. The Mustangs (7-12, 2-4) concluded a four-game skid.

TU trailed by four with 21 seconds left but capitalized on a late missed free throw, getting a tip-in from Bryant Selebangue with less than a second on the game clock to force overtime. In the extra period, SMU went up 71-70 on a 3-pointer from Zach Nutall and hit five of six free throws in the final 30 seconds.

“We’ve lost three in a row by a combined 11 points,” Konkol said. “They’re fighting and they’re trying and they’re giving it everything they got. We fell just a little bit short.”

Selebangue produced career-highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and Sam Griffin scored 18 points. Anthony Pritchard had a standout performance, tallying a career-best 17 points along with five assists.

Featured video:

Photos: Tulsa falls to SMU in overtime, 79-76 Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Tulsa vs SMU Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now