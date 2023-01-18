 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU extends losing streak to seven with overtime loss to SMU

  • Updated
Tulsa vs SMU (copy)

Tulsa forward Bryant Selebangue reacts after his team's 79-76 loss to SMU on Wednesday night.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

In a game that was tied at halftime and at the end of regulation, the University of Tulsa couldn’t pull out the victory.

Wednesday night’s 79-76 overtime loss to SMU at the Reynolds Center continued a trend that started last week – playing inspired basketball but failing to make the winning plays in crucial moments.

“We have a thought of the day for each game, and today’s was 40 with a plus sign,” coach Eric Konkol said. “We certainly didn’t have a crystal ball that we were going to go to overtime, but we asked our guys to play 40 minutes or however long it takes. I thought they did that. They battled their tails off.”

Staying winless in American Athletic Conference play, the Hurricane (4-13, 0-6) dropping a seventh game in a row and a lost to SMU for a sixth consecutive meeting. The Mustangs (7-12, 2-4) concluded a four-game skid.

TU trailed by four with 21 seconds left but capitalized on a late missed free throw, getting a tip-in from Bryant Selebangue with less than a second on the game clock to force overtime. In the extra period, SMU went up 71-70 on a 3-pointer from Zach Nutall and hit five of six free throws in the final 30 seconds.

“We’ve lost three in a row by a combined 11 points,” Konkol said. “They’re fighting and they’re trying and they’re giving it everything they got. We fell just a little bit short.”

Selebangue produced career-highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and Sam Griffin scored 18 points. Anthony Pritchard had a standout performance, tallying a career-best 17 points along with five assists.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

