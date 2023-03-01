TAMPA, Fla. – Tulsa ended the regular season with an 11th consecutive defeat, a 72-56 loss at South Florida in American Athletic Conference action Wednesday night.

The Hurricane (5-24, 1-17) trailed by as many as 21 in the second half before igniting with an 11-0 run to pull within five on a 3-pointer from Tim Dalger with eight minutes left.

USF (14-16, 7-10) responded with 15 unanswered points to put the game back out of reach. In the first half, the Bulls delivered a 13-0 run to take control.

Dalger finished with a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds while Brandon Betson had 13 points and five assists. Keyshawn Bryant paced USF with a career-high 30 points.

TU, which didn’t secure a road win this season, will be the No. 11 seed for next week’s American Athletic Conference tournament. The opponent has not been set, but the game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.