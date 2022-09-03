 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU drops tough outing 40-37 to Wyoming in double overtime

Philip Montgomery’s Tulsa Golden Hurricane lost its season opener 40-37 in double overtime to Wyoming on Saturday in Laramie, Wyo.

Kicker Zack Long hooked a 43-yard field goal attempt just wide left in the second overtime period, leaving the University of Tulsa just short in a heart-breaking 40-37 defeat on the road in their season opener on Saturday.

Tulsa went ahead 34-24 on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Davis Brin to Keylon Stokes, but Wyoming tied it on a 55-yard field goal from John Hoyland with 10:53 remaining and then a 51-yard pass from Andrew Peasley to Joshua Cobbs with 6:19 to go.

Brin enjoyed a huge day, completing 30 of 52 passes for a career-high 460 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Three different Golden Hurricane receivers had more than 100 yards, as Stokes had 11 receptions for 136 yards and a score, while JuanCarlos Santana had seven catches for 102 yards and a TD and Malachai Jones contributed six receptions for 103 yards and his first career touchdown.

In overtime, each team made 25-yard field goals in the first OT period, and then Hoyland made a 30-yard attempt for Wyoming in the second overtime's first possession.

