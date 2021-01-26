TU drops third consecutive road game, falling 76-67 at Temple

PHILADELPHIA – After not trailing in back-to-back road games against Cincinnati and South Florida, the University of Tulsa has played three consecutive road games in which never led.

The most recent defeat occurred Tuesday afternoon, when the Hurricane turned in a mostly uninspired outing at the Liacouras Center and was handed a drab 76-67 loss against Temple in American Athletic Conference play.

“We’re struggling with our confidence a little bit,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got some guys who obviously aren’t shooting the ball well, but I thought we didn’t come out the way you need to come out in terms of competing on the road and we dug ourselves too big a hole because of that.”

Wearing blue throwback uniforms to honor the 1981 NIT championship team, Tulsa fell behind 10-2 early and trailed by as many as 22 in the first half before mounting a furious late comeback. The deficit was trimmed to eight with two minutes to go as part of a 17-4 run.

Reserve forward Rey Idowu, who was a game-time decision after sustaining an injury at Houston last week, scored six points during that burst and finished with a career-high 20 points.