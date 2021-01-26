TU drops third consecutive road game, falling 76-67 at Temple

PHILADELPHIA – After not trailing in back-to-back road games against Cincinnati and South Florida, the University of Tulsa has played three consecutive road games in which never led.
The most recent defeat occurred Tuesday afternoon, when the Hurricane turned in a mostly uninspired outing at the Liacouras Center and was handed a drab 76-67 loss against Temple in American Athletic Conference play.
“We’re struggling with our confidence a little bit,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got some guys who obviously aren’t shooting the ball well, but I thought we didn’t come out the way you need to come out in terms of competing on the road and we dug ourselves too big a hole because of that.”
Wearing blue throwback uniforms to honor the 1981 NIT championship team, Tulsa fell behind 10-2 early and trailed by as many as 22 in the first half before mounting a furious late comeback. The deficit was trimmed to eight with two minutes to go as part of a 17-4 run.
Reserve forward Rey Idowu, who was a game-time decision after sustaining an injury at Houston last week, scored six points during that burst and finished with a career-high 20 points.
The Owls (4-4, 3-4) pushed their advantage back up to 10 heading into the final minute. Elijah Joiner was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit his free throws to get within seven with 51 seconds left, but a turnover on Joiner followed on the next possession to end the threat.
Joiner, who scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, didn’t play much in the first half because of foul trouble, allowing Temple to build its substantial cushion amid erratic guard play from his teammates. He picked up a personal foul after an early technical and took a seat on the bench at the 11-minute mark.
“We just need more presence out there when he goes out,” Haith said. “We’ve got to establish some other guys that can do some things when Elijah takes a break.”
Outscoring its opponent in the second half by at least 10 for a fifth time this season, the Hurricane (8-6, 5-4) ramped up its defense with a full-court press to force 11 turnovers after halftime. In the first half, Temple cruised with little resistance and shot 51.6% from the field.
“We were very soft at the start of this ballgame,” Haith said. “We’ve got to fix that.”
In better news for Tulsa on Tuesday, its upcoming meeting with UCF was moved to the Reynolds Center to give the Hurricane another home game during a road-heavy stretch. UCF will visit at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 while the game in Orlando will be played March 2.