TU displays Luke Olson's outstanding defense in spring game

Under first-year defensive coordinator Luke Olson, the University of Tulsa’s defense was impressive in Saturday’s intrasquad spring game.

“The transition from (former coach) Gillespie to coach Olson has been seamless,” said TU’s 11th-year head coach, Philip Montgomery. “I think our defensive staff has done an outstanding job. Luke has done an outstanding job.”

There was a competitive atmosphere on the Skelly Field turf Saturday morning; early in the 76-play scrimmage, a tackle led to a skirmish between offense and defense.

“Everybody’s juiced up a little bit more, and flying around … and it’s about controlling your emotions and doing some things right,” Montgomery said. “And I just reminded them of that. We’ve gotta be smart. We’re all on the same team here.”

The scrimmage remained clean after that as the defense held TU’s offense to 16 points, including three red-zone field goals.

“I think today was a win for all of us, ‘cause we came out of it pretty healthy. That’s what you want to see as you come out of spring game,” said Olson, who was a member of TU's defensive staff for 10 years before a promotion this offseason. “Obviously, as the defensive coordinator, I want to see our defense execute.

“I’m very proud of the way our defense played and executed.”

TU’s secondary displayed only one vulnerability: passes in the flats. Otherwise, with exception to a couple successful long throws, the secondary was cohesive in coverage and swarmed to break up passes to targeted receivers.

Meanwhile, TU’s front six had an equally productive day. Owen Ostroski, Tyree Carlisle, Grant Sawyer, Brian Johnson and Mitchell Kulkin came up with sacks.

“D-Line was one of our question marks coming in,” Montgomery said. “Just with some of the guys that had moved on … I think D-Line has kind of our strengths defensively, because our linebackers are really good.”

Montgomery said the defense is further along than TU’s offense, but noted that Saturday’s result was partially due to injuries that kept some of TU’s top players out of the scrimmage — most notably, returning quarterback Davis Brin.

Brin had an unspecified surgery on his non-throwing hand during the offseason; he has participated in drills all spring, and his hold-out in Saturday’s scrimmage was described as “precautionary.” He threw during the 7-on-7 portion that proceeded the scrimmage.

In his absence, Braylon Braxton, Roman Fuller and Cardell Williams played well. Williams converted on a deep shot to Scottie Alexander — their second deep connection including a 95-yard touchdown pass in a scrimmage the Saturday prior — to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeshari Houston.

"Really, this has been a great spring for Braylon, for Roman, for Cardell. It gave those young guys an opportunity to continue to get more reps, to see more things, to get more experience," Montgomery said.

Deneric Prince led the game in rushing with 10 carries for 35 yards and a couple catches in the flat.

“With the absence of (graduate Shemari Brooks), Deneric knows it’s his time, his opportunity to step up and lead, and I think he’s taken ownership in that,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery felt the results of TU’s 15 spring practices and Saturday’s game will give his team “a really good chance to take some really good strides as we go.”