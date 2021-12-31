TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player enters transfer portal

University of Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

"I can't express the amount of support and love I have been shown since being recruited in high school," Player posted. "It's been a hell of a ride for the past four years and I have no regrets and have loved every minute of it.

" ... After long talks with my family and God I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my super senior year and explore my options. I am forever grateful for Tulsa and am a Golden Hurricane for life."

Player is arguably the most talented member of the Hurricane, having anchored a formidable defense and being disruptive despite double teams. He totaled 13.5 tackles for lost yardage this season including four sacks with six quarterback hurries, a recovered fumble and a forced fumble, and he also has blocked four kicks in his career.

The turn of events is especially difficult to swallow considering what Player tweeted a day earlier, seemingly hinting at a return to TU: "I got unfinished business. Year 5 otw (on the way)."