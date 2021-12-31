 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player enters transfer portal
0 Comments
alert editor's pick

TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulane at Tulsa (copy)

Jaxon Player totaled 13.5 tackles for lost yardage this season including four sacks with six quarterback hurries, a recovered fumble and a forced fumble, and he also has blocked four kicks in his career.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Watch Now: It was a rough start, but the Hurricane showed resilience and won a bowl game and finished 7-6 during the 2021 season.

University of Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

"I can't express the amount of support and love I have been shown since being recruited in high school," Player posted. "It's been a hell of a ride for the past four years and I have no regrets and have loved every minute of it.

" ... After long talks with my family and God I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my super senior year and explore my options. I am forever grateful for Tulsa and am a Golden Hurricane for life."

Player is arguably the most talented member of the Hurricane, having anchored a formidable defense and being disruptive despite double teams. He totaled 13.5 tackles for lost yardage this season including four sacks with six quarterback hurries, a recovered fumble and a forced fumble, and he also has blocked four kicks in his career.

The turn of events is especially difficult to swallow considering what Player tweeted a day earlier, seemingly hinting at a return to TU: "I got unfinished business. Year 5 otw (on the way)."

The Hurricane lost veteran defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie to TCU this month and cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels also left for TCU after coaching TU's defense in the Myrtle Beach Bowl victory against Old Dominion. Their replacements have not been identified.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Caleb Williams non-committal when asked if he's staying at OU

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert