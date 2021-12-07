TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie hired by TCU

University of Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie is leaving for the same position at TCU, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to the Tulsa World on Tuesday.
Gillespie, whose departure was first reported by On3Sports, is taking cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels with him, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. That makes three vacancies on the Hurricane staff, with offensive line coach Zach Hanson joining Lincoln Riley at USC.
The loss of Gillespie, who was at TU for seven years and also coached linebackers, is the most significant. He was hired in January 2015 as part of Philip Montgomery’s inaugural staff and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019.
“He’s done a tremendous job in what we’ve been able to do as a program, but especially as a defense,” Montgomery said last month. “He’s a guy that just loves coaching ball, loves coaching kids and does it with the right type of temperament, the right type of attitude and enjoys what he does each and every day.”
After 20 years at the high school level including time at Stephenville (Texas) High School alongside Montgomery, Gillespie spurred a defensive turnaround at TU, particularly after taking over as coordinator and prompting a switch to a 3-3-5 alignment.
From 2019 to 2020, the Hurricane gave up 120 fewer yards per game and emerged as a contender in the American Athletic Conference before finishing runner-up to Cincinnati. Leading the way was Gillespie protégé Zaven Collins, the nation’s top defensive player and a first-round NFL Draft pick.
Gillespie was FootballScoop’s linebackers coach of the year in 2020 and has been a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football, for the past two seasons.
Buckels is in his fourth year with the Hurricane, having been hired to coach safeties and moving to cornerbacks in advance of this season. He has more than 20 years of experience coaching at the college level.
At TCU, Gillespie and Buckels will work under new coach Sonny Dykes, who was at SMU when TU defeated the Mustangs in the regular-season finale two weeks ago to reach bowl eligibility.
