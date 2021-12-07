TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie hired by TCU

University of Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie is leaving for the same position at TCU, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to the Tulsa World on Tuesday.

Gillespie, whose departure was first reported by On3Sports, is taking cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels with him, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. That makes three vacancies on the Hurricane staff, with offensive line coach Zach Hanson joining Lincoln Riley at USC.

The loss of Gillespie, who was at TU for seven years and also coached linebackers, is the most significant. He was hired in January 2015 as part of Philip Montgomery’s inaugural staff and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019.

“He’s done a tremendous job in what we’ve been able to do as a program, but especially as a defense,” Montgomery said last month. “He’s a guy that just loves coaching ball, loves coaching kids and does it with the right type of temperament, the right type of attitude and enjoys what he does each and every day.”