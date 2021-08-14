TU defense shines in first preseason scrimmage

For the first preseason scrimmage, the University of Tulsa defense put an emphasis on communication.

“That’s very important,” safety Kendarin Ray said. “That’s the key to our defense. As long as you communicate, you should be able to trust everybody else on the field to make sure they do their job.”

A unit anchored by the return of eight starters, the defense was in sync Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, disrupting offensive flow and picking off a pair of passes.

“I think the defense really came out executed well, especially early,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think always the defense is a little bit ahead at this time of the year, and it usually takes a couple of games to kind of get in the flow of it. But I thought they executed really well. I thought they had a little bit more juice than we did offensively.”

An interception from Cristian Williams ended a promising drive early on. Aside from a 45-yard gain on a pass from starting quarterback Davis Brin to Keylon Stokes, the first-team offense failed to produce many big-yardage plays as a result of dropped passes and defensive execution.