TU defense shines in first preseason scrimmage

For the first preseason scrimmage, the University of Tulsa defense put an emphasis on communication.
“That’s very important,” safety Kendarin Ray said. “That’s the key to our defense. As long as you communicate, you should be able to trust everybody else on the field to make sure they do their job.”
A unit anchored by the return of eight starters, the defense was in sync Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, disrupting offensive flow and picking off a pair of passes.
“I think the defense really came out executed well, especially early,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think always the defense is a little bit ahead at this time of the year, and it usually takes a couple of games to kind of get in the flow of it. But I thought they executed really well. I thought they had a little bit more juice than we did offensively.”
An interception from Cristian Williams ended a promising drive early on. Aside from a 45-yard gain on a pass from starting quarterback Davis Brin to Keylon Stokes, the first-team offense failed to produce many big-yardage plays as a result of dropped passes and defensive execution.
“I’m not disappointed in the offense,” Montgomery said. “It’s just my expectation level for them right now is high and so I wanted to see us be more consistent in staying ahead of the chains. We got in too many third-and-long situations for whatever reason.
“I thought we cut down on the penalty parts of it. But when the penalties happen, they were not in good areas. And so we’ve still got some room to grow there. Those are the things we’ve been talking and focusing on all fall camp.”
The offense went on to score five touchdowns and set up two made field goals. Three of the touchdown drives were from reserves including on a nice throw from freshman quarterback Braylon Braxton to Malachai Jones.
“The second part of the scrimmage, I thought the offense came out really good, kind of calmed down, but also picked up their energy and executed a lot better,” Montgomery said. “In these scrimmages, you’re trying to control it and you really don’t want a lot of people (tackled) to the ground and I thought we did a really good job of that. We’re coming off the field healthy and that’s the most important thing.”
While on the field with the second-team defense, freshman Owen Ostroski recorded three sacks. As a senior last year at Holland Hall, he totaled 41 tackles for lost yardage including 15 sacks.
“Owen’s done a great job,” Montgomery said. “He’s learning. It’s a different style of ball right now for him. He’s got great athleticism, he’s got great strength and he’s learning how to play the game against big people.
“That’s a big adjustment from where he was playing (at the Class 3A level). … I thought he really showed up well today. “It was good to see him do that.”