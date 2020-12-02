TU defense relying on cast of characters, not just Zaven Collins

“I said it at the first of the year: Kendarin, I think, has the chance to be maybe the best safety to come out of here in a long, long time,” Montgomery said. “He can run. He can cover. He can tackle. He can do all of those things.”

TU had the pieces required for the defense to have success but needed to see how they would fit together. In the third year under coordinator Joseph Gillespie, the Hurricane is on track to deliver the best defensive season since 2012.

“I think it’s schematically understanding where they’re supposed to be within the defense, knowing our assignments, being able to fit things and do all of that that is so vitally important and just trusting the guy beside to do his job,” Montgomery said. “You’re going to do your job and not trying to get outside of that bubble.

“A lot of times when we do that, trying to do somebody else’s (job), that leaves a big hole in the coverage and big, explosive plays happen. These guys do a really good job depending upon each other, trusting each other and then they do a great job of tackling and running to the football.”

