TU defense relying on cast of characters, not just Zaven Collins

All-America candidate Zaven Collins is deservedly getting national attention, but the performance of the University of Tulsa defense as a whole has played a significant role in the Hurricane’s turnaround season.
“I think our defense has played lights-out all year long and has continued to build,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “Zaven would probably be the first one to tell you that there’s a lot of guys who are playing at a really high level right now.”
Heading into Saturday’s game at Navy, No. 22 TU ranks in the top 40 nationally in most defensive categories including total defense (358.8 yards given up per game) and scoring defense (22.2 points allowed per game).
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Montgomery said. “They’ve been in this defense now for a while and I think that has been a big part of it, just the consistency of that.”
Although the defense returned only a handful of starters this season, another 11 players had at least one game with starting experience under their belts. The most experienced position was cornerback, where Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV have shined since their freshman year.
The pair leads a pass defense that is ranked 23rd nationally. In six games, opposing offenses have been limited to 209.5 passing yards per game.
“I think we have two all-conference corners in Allie and Akayleb,” Montgomery said. “The guys who have come in and backed those guys up (Ryan Nixon and Tyon Davis) ... have made significant contributions to games.”
Up front, the Hurricane has been solid with the combination of linemen Jaxon Player, Tyarise Stevenson, Anthony Goodlow and Cullen Wick.
“We’ve got a three-down lineman defense, so they fight double teams almost every play and they still (make big plays),” Green said. “Those are outstanding players, too.”
Alongside Collins at linebacker, Justin Wright has produced a breakout season as a third-year sophomore, recording six tackles for lost yardage and an interception.
“Obviously Zaven is going to be the guy that everybody talks about ... but Justin Wright has stepped in when Yohance (Burnett) went down in fall camp, right before the Oklahoma State game,” Montgomery said. “This is a guy who was planning to be a really strong backup for us, a guy that got thrust into the starting role and I think he has improved every week, has made big plays for us, has been dynamic at times and continues to get better each and every week.”
Another bright spot has been the emergence of safety Kendarin Ray, a third-year sophomore who ranks second in tackles behind Collins with 46 and also has five pass breakups.
“I said it at the first of the year: Kendarin, I think, has the chance to be maybe the best safety to come out of here in a long, long time,” Montgomery said. “He can run. He can cover. He can tackle. He can do all of those things.”
TU had the pieces required for the defense to have success but needed to see how they would fit together. In the third year under coordinator Joseph Gillespie, the Hurricane is on track to deliver the best defensive season since 2012.
“I think it’s schematically understanding where they’re supposed to be within the defense, knowing our assignments, being able to fit things and do all of that that is so vitally important and just trusting the guy beside to do his job,” Montgomery said. “You’re going to do your job and not trying to get outside of that bubble.
“A lot of times when we do that, trying to do somebody else’s (job), that leaves a big hole in the coverage and big, explosive plays happen. These guys do a really good job depending upon each other, trusting each other and then they do a great job of tackling and running to the football.”
