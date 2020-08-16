At first glance, the University of Tulsa’s defense appears inexperienced, with only four starters returning from last season.
In reality, the Hurricane has 11 players who have started at least one game in their career.
“I don’t know that we’re quite as green as what on paper it would look like,” defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who got not just a little bit of playing time but a great deal of experience on the football field.”
Most players in key defensive roles have been used at length despite previously being so-called reserves, experience that is expected to benefit TU if the season kicks off Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State as planned.
“Some dude could play on the first play for 12 games straight and be listed as a 12-game starter and whoever plays afterwards could have (more playing time) than him,” linebacker Zaven Collins said. “There’s not going to be a huge dropoff and I don’t think that will happen.”
Since moving to a 3-3-5 scheme two years ago, TU has dramatically improved on defense, allowing fewer than 400 yards per game last season for the first time since 2012. Having a solid defensive front has been an asset, but the Hurricane will rely on some different faces there this year.
Replacing NFL Draft pick Trevis Gipson at end is explosive senior Cullen Wick. Jaxon Player and Tyarise Stevenson will share reps at nose guard, and Deven Lamp and Anthony Goodlow are battling at the other spot.
“I think you’re going to want to be in a good rotation of guys anyway,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “They’re all going to get opportunities to step in there and go. With them being a little more inexperienced, you’re going to take some bumps in there.
“But I think with some of the anchors we have in there ... those guys have been in the wars and these young guys have to come on and grow up through them.”
The linebacker corps coached by Gillespie features Collins, the team’s top returning tackler. Yohance Burnett, an athletic weapon who was used at all three linebacker positions last season, and Treyvon Reeves, a veteran who has played in 35 career games, also are anticipated starters.
“Those guys are (ready) to get out there and play and see what they can do and see where their athletic ability will take them,” Collins said. “There’s always a next level when you know you’re the guy and I think they’re comfortable with their level of responsibility.”
Despite Reggie Robinson II moving on to his NFL career, cornerback appears to be TU’s strongest defensive position. With Akayleb Evans is back from injury and Allie Green IV at the other spot, the Hurricane has essentially two returning starters there.
“I really, truly believe from a conference standpoint (in the American) and even beyond our conference, we have an opportunity to have the best tandem corners there are,” Gillespie said. “Not just from the experience (standpoint) and their knowledge and their skill set, but their length and their size and their speed. I’m extremely excited to watch them.”
In the rest of the secondary, TU has a wealth of speedy safety options that include Kendarin Ray, TieNeal Martin and Cristian Williams. As a sixth-year senior who is back to practice after a recent suspension, Williams has played in 39 career games.
Underclassmen LJ Wallace, Lamar Mullins and Jaise Oliver are among those who will see playing time at the position.
“I feel pretty good (about safety),” Gillespie said. “We feel a little better about our depth there as well.”