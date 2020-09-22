TU defense delivers in big way in season opener

“It was a little bit of a surprise considering what you’ve come to expect from Oklahoma State’s offense, but they did a good job of changing up the look and they got to (the quarterbacks) a good bit.”

For the players on TU’s defense, the performance wasn’t a surprise but rather the result of game preparation and execution.

“As a defense, we go out and practice the plays we see on film,” safety Cristian Williams said. “We study the film. ... It’s not all about just going out and playing football. We have to get in the film room and really study. If you don’t study your opponent, you don’t know what they’re doing.”

Star Cowboy running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 93 yards, ending a streak of 11 consecutive games with at least 100 yards. TU corners Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV teamed up to limit elite receiver Tylan Wallace to 94 yards, and their success resulted in cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher being selected position coach of the week by 247Sports.

“You’re never going to keep Wallace completely in check,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to get some yards. But from a production standpoint, I thought we really did a nice job on him.”