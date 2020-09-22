TU defense delivers in big way in season opener

Entering the season, questions remained for a University of Tulsa defense that returned experienced players but also needed to replace seven starters.
Many of those questions were answered in Saturday’s 16-7 loss at No. 11 Oklahoma State, which was held to 277 yards. The Cowboys produced 453.9 yards per game in 2019 and had all of their skill-position players back.
“I thought our defense really tackled well,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “Especially this early in the season, probably the best I’ve seen us play from that standpoint.
“I knew we were going to be really tested and you’re really concerned about the tackling aspect especially the first game because of what we’ve had to do with the (preseason) stoppages and what you’re having to do in practice to protect guys. I really was just overwhelmed with how well we tackled throughout.”
The Hurricane recorded 14 tackles for a loss of 56 yards and six sacks for a loss of 24 yards while also forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass. Linebacker Zaven Collins was a beast, delivering three sacks in less than three quarters of action.
“They were able to get pressure with the base front,” said Blake Anderson, coach of Saturday opponent Arkansas State, in his weekly news conference Monday. “I know the linebacker (Collins) was able to run through a couple gaps, so still only had four rushers.
“It was a little bit of a surprise considering what you’ve come to expect from Oklahoma State’s offense, but they did a good job of changing up the look and they got to (the quarterbacks) a good bit.”
For the players on TU’s defense, the performance wasn’t a surprise but rather the result of game preparation and execution.
“As a defense, we go out and practice the plays we see on film,” safety Cristian Williams said. “We study the film. ... It’s not all about just going out and playing football. We have to get in the film room and really study. If you don’t study your opponent, you don’t know what they’re doing.”
Star Cowboy running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 93 yards, ending a streak of 11 consecutive games with at least 100 yards. TU corners Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV teamed up to limit elite receiver Tylan Wallace to 94 yards, and their success resulted in cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher being selected position coach of the week by 247Sports.
“You’re never going to keep Wallace completely in check,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to get some yards. But from a production standpoint, I thought we really did a nice job on him.”
On Saturday, the Hurricane duels with a Red Wolves offense that has produced 400 or more yards in 19 of their last 22 games. In the win against Kansas State, receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. caught eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Also on the Arkansas State roster is Dahu Green, an Oklahoma transfer who didn’t play in the season opener.
“It’s going to be a different challenge for us this week, but those guys (in the secondary) have been really, really productive,” Montgomery said. “We know we’re going to have to step up and continue to get better.”
Despite the loss, TU generated momentum defensively. The Hurricane leads the nation in TFLs and safety Kendarin Ray is first in solo tackles with 11.
“I think it’s a tremendous building block for our defense,” Montgomery said. “We got pressure on the quarterback. We did really well versus the run. We were able to do some things from a coverage standpoint.
“All of those things I think allow us to build a lot of confidence defensively. Now we’ve got to go match that offensively and when we do that we're going to be a really tough team to beat.”
Kelly Hines
918-581-8452
Twitter: @KellyHinesTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!