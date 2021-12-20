 Skip to main content
TU defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, to finish season 7-6
TU defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, to finish season 7-6

Tulsa_V_ODU-05027

Tulsa warms up before Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion. 

 Lara Zuk, For the Tulsa World

CONWAY, S.C. — After losing four of its first five games, the University of Tulsa won its final four to secure a winning record.

The Hurricane prevailed 30-17 over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday afternoon at Brooks Stadium to finish 7-6 on the season.

After giving up a 100-yard return on the opening kickoff, TU dominated for most of the remainder, igniting for 529 yards.

Zack Long hit three field goals and receiver Josh Johnson caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown to surpass 1,000 yards on the season.

Shamari Brooks, who moved into second place on the program's all-time rushing list, rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. In addition to having the record for career carries, Brooks also has the most 100-yard games (18).

