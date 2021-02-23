TU could play final home game Wednesday against Cincinnati

Amid the cancellation of Saturday’s game because of East Carolina’s ongoing COVID-19 situation, the University of Tulsa could play its home finale Wednesday night against Cincinnati.

Although the February homestand has not turned out as planned, the Hurricane is coming off a 72-66 victory against Temple last week and will look to generate needed momentum in the late stage of the season.

“We’re just trying to fight and get ourselves back on track,” coach Frank Haith said after the Temple win. “I’m proud of our effort. That’s what I wanted to see, us compete and fight and understand who we are as a basketball team and how we have to play to be successful. I think we got to playing Tulsa basketball tonight.”

TU ended a three-game skid but didn’t fully return to the form showcased while looking like an American Athletic Conference contender in January. This team continues to struggle on both ends and has displayed a fragile confidence in the past six weeks.