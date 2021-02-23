TU cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher hired by Missouri

The University of Tulsa coaching staff lost another significant piece Monday with the departure of cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher to Missouri.

Fletcher, who was hired to coach defensive backs for the Tigers, was on Philip Montgomery's inaugural staff in 2015 and spent six seasons developing the Hurricane cornerbacks into some of the best in the country.

In 2019, cornerback Reggie Robinson II led the American Athletic Conference and ranked six nationally with 17 passes defended. He went on to be drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Also that season, TU was eighth nationally against the pass. In 2020, standout tandem Allie Green IV and Akayleb Evans anchored a unit that surrendered only 189.6 passing yards per game.

Fletcher is the second Hurricane assistant hired by an SEC program since TU finished as runner-up in the American last season. Defensive line coach Jermial Ashley left for Arkansas last month.

Additionally, running backs coach Justin Hill was hired away, making the jump to the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hill and Ashley also were on Montgomery's original staff.

TU has not announced any replacement hires.

