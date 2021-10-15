TU cornerback Travon Fuller emerges as a breakout performer despite hand injury

In his much-anticipated debut for the University of Tulsa last month, cornerback Travon Fuller tackled a UC Davis player — and broke the middle finger on his left hand.
Rather than miss time with an injury, Fuller has played the last five games with his left hand completely wrapped, almost like a club.
“It’s something I’ve done before and I really wanted to contribute and help the team out, so I didn’t look at it like a disadvantage,” Fuller said. “I looked at it like something I just have to go out and handle.”
A transfer from Texas A&M, Fuller has been a breakout performer for the Hurricane in the first half of the season. He’s tied for third nationally with 10 passes defended and fourth with eight pass breakups, and he also has two interceptions.
“He has been an absolute pleasure to have on our football team,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He works his tail off, comes with a smile every day. He’s hungry to be great.
“He’s done a good job both on and off the field and in the classroom. But he has been a spark for us when it comes to what we’ve been able to do defensively, for sure.”
Fuller is coming off an outing against Memphis in which he had four pass breakups and a 44-yard interception return along with four tackles. By comparison, TU’s starting cornerbacks from last season combined for four pass breakups in 2020 while totaling one interception.
And Fuller is doing it with essentially one hand.
“I think he’d have a couple more (interceptions) right now if it wasn’t for that,” Montgomery said. “On Sunday, when I saw him as we’re going to meetings, I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to see you play with two hands again.’ He’s played so long with long with one now. But I think we’re getting close to being able to take that off.”
The day after having surgery on the broken finger, Fuller was itching to return to practice. He adjusted fairly quickly to not having full use of his left hand.
“When I go on the field, I don’t really think about having one hand anymore,” Fuller said. “So it all feels normal to me now, but the first few games when I first got (the club), it definitely was a struggle for me to wrap up and hang on (when tackling).”
On the victory-sealing play last week, Fuller was defending the receiver when the ball ricocheted off his helmet and into the hands of teammate Bryson Powers, allowing the Hurricane to run out the clock and prevail 35-29.
“I was trying to get my head back around to try to make a play on it when the ball hit me,” he said. “I honestly did not know we got the pick until I got off the ground.
“We were just trying to get off the field. We had a few plays before that when we could have ended the game and we didn’t, so we were just grateful, glad that it did end that way.”
For his contributions, Fuller was chosen to lead the band after the win, a postgame tradition usually reserved for the starting quarterback or most valuable player.
“I honestly found out (about the tradition) right after the game,” Fuller said. “I had a couple of teammates tell me to get up there, so that’s pretty much how that happened. I enjoyed it and it’s a pretty cool tradition.”
After spending four years at Texas A&M and receiving his undergraduate degree, Fuller was looking for a landing spot for his fifth season of eligibility as a graduate transfer, somewhere he could contribute more.
“We felt like he really fit what we were looking for – a dynamic player, a guy that had worked his tail off where he was and had always been that next guy in,” Montgomery said. “He was looking for an opportunity to be a more impactful player. We thought we could provide that opportunity for him.”
Upon his arrival during the summer, Fuller immediately meshed with his teammates. Throughout the preseason, he showcased his ability and earned a starting role.
“I feel like the coaches did a really good job of helping me getting comfortable from Day 1 when I got here, and that really allowed me to blossom in this program and be more of myself,” Fuller said. “That’s really what I’m grateful for.”