TU cornerback Travon Fuller emerges as a breakout performer despite hand injury

And Fuller is doing it with essentially one hand.

“I think he’d have a couple more (interceptions) right now if it wasn’t for that,” Montgomery said. “On Sunday, when I saw him as we’re going to meetings, I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to see you play with two hands again.’ He’s played so long with long with one now. But I think we’re getting close to being able to take that off.”

The day after having surgery on the broken finger, Fuller was itching to return to practice. He adjusted fairly quickly to not having full use of his left hand.

“When I go on the field, I don’t really think about having one hand anymore,” Fuller said. “So it all feels normal to me now, but the first few games when I first got (the club), it definitely was a struggle for me to wrap up and hang on (when tackling).”

On the victory-sealing play last week, Fuller was defending the receiver when the ball ricocheted off his helmet and into the hands of teammate Bryson Powers, allowing the Hurricane to run out the clock and prevail 35-29.

“I was trying to get my head back around to try to make a play on it when the ball hit me,” he said. “I honestly did not know we got the pick until I got off the ground.