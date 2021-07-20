TU copes with departures to transfer portal while using it to find their replacements

“I know there’s a lot of coaches out there that are saying, ‘I’m going to recruit the portal extremely heavy. I’m going to put a lot of focus there.’ We're not quite there yet because I want to do a good job of recruiting the local high schools, recruiting high school kids to come here to develop those guys and continue to grow them and use the portal as an opportunity as things happen, as things change, to be able to add some experience and some depth from a positional standpoint.”

The Hurricane, which is scheduled to begin preseason practice Aug. 4, has incoming transfers who previously spent time at Southern Miss, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Kansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

“Potentially you have a chance to get a really good kid ... but you have to take all the different variables into play when you’re looking at a kid that maybe has one year left or maybe he has two,” Montgomery said. “Or he just got there and he’s still got four years.

“All of those are different scenarios and then how that plays into what you’re going to have next year. I think you have to be selective when you’re looking at it and making sure you’re not taking a guy just to take a guy.”