TU coaching staff represents old and new with Philip Montgomery and Luke Olson

Heading into his eighth season as the University of Tulsa’s head coach, Philip Montgomery has the second-longest tenure in the AAC, experiencing plenty of ups and downs with the Golden Hurricane over the years while compiling a 38-46 record overall.

This season, he will have his third defensive coordinator, as Luke Olson steps into the role. Although Olson is new to the position, he’s actually been on the TU staff longer than Montgomery.

That blend of old and new is also reflected in the team’s personnel, which features a number of veterans along with a large group of newcomers, including 14 transfers and 14 incoming freshmen, with some expected to play key roles.

As Montgomery prepares to open his eighth season, he reflected a bit on how things have changed since he was first hired December 2014 — both at TU and within the AAC, which was just entering its second year of existence when he started.

“There’s been lots of changes in the game,” Montgomery said. “It’s amazing, in that span of time, the players that have come and gone, the coaches that have come and gone across the conference, how our conference has really grown, because when I first got here, it was still a really young conference and we were fighting for respectability, for the notoriety that we felt as though we needed to earn and I feel we have. I think top to bottom, we’re one of the strongest conferences in the country, because a lot of them have their top echelon of teams and then there’s another group of them. In our conference, there’s so much parity that it makes it very competitive.”

While he’s been at TU, the nature of the game and what he deals with as an FBS coach has expanded.

“Between NIL, between the portal, the changes that have occurred even in a conference standpoint, there’s been so many nuances to what has occurred over these last seven years, fixing to go into eight now, that have changed our game — some for the better, some we’re still trying to figure out if it’s for the better or not,” Montgomery said. “Lots of things changing — that’s the one thing that stays consistent is change. I think we as a university, as a football program and as a staff, have tried to do a good job of preparing ourselves for that and finding the ways that we can survive and do the things that we need to do to be successful.”

As for Olson, who took over after Joseph Gillespie left to join TCU’s staff, the adjustment from nickel safety coach to defensive coordinator has been a learning process but one that he feels has gone smoothly.

“I think there’s different phases to it,” said Olson, who was a graduate assistant focusing on the defensive line and then defensive backs under previous TU coach Bill Blankenship and is entering his 11th season in Tulsa. “It really started in the recruiting process and then you transition into spring ball and being the one responsible for calling the defense and making sure everything’s run the right way, that your guys are buying in to what you’re trying to accomplish. I felt like after that first day or so of calling it, it was like, ‘OK, this is my role now.’ So I felt like that was a pretty easy transition. But I think that’s how every transition is, there are some unknowns here and there and once you figure those out, you just naturally roll into it. I think it’s been good. The next phase will be calling it live in a game.”

Safety Bryson Powers, entering his sixth year at TU, is thrilled to see Olson take over as defensive coordinator and believes the whole team will benefit.

“It’s a little bit different for me, because Coach Olson is actually the coach that recruited me whenever I came in here and he’s been my position coach ever since at nickel safety,” Powers said. “So just to see his growth, as I’ve been here, it’s been awesome. What I love about Coach Olson is that whenever we’re in position meetings, he talks and relates the defense to us. He’ll talk through all the calls he made and what his thought process is behind it, so we understand, in this situation, this is what our coach is looking at and this is why he’s making the calls he is, which is really interesting to see and I think it makes us play a lot better.

“I’ve loved playing for him the whole time I’ve been here.”

Montgomery is certainly glad he kept Olson on the staff when he first arrived on campus. He’s also grateful for Olson’s contributions to the big defensive changeover in 2018 when TU switched from a four-man front to the 3-3-5 system it still uses today.

“Luke’s been here the whole time I have; he was actually here before I got here, so he’s one of those guys that I decided to retain and he just continued to grow,” said Montgomery, who previously served as the offensive coordinator at Baylor for the last four years of his seven-year span there, from 2008-14. “When we decided to change defensively schematically, the foundation of what we play now was all built during that time and to see Luke be a part of that, he knows our defense in and out, better than anybody. He knows our kids. I think it was an easy transition (to defensive coordinator), and I think he’s done a really nice job.”

While Olson believes Montgomery continually strives to improve the way he operates, he doesn’t believe Montgomery has changed much over the years.

“You want to always make things better, so I think he’s always tried to do that, but Coach Montgomery is who he is,” said Olson, 32, a former Union High School player. “He talks about faith, family and football, in that order, and when he says that, he means that. I think if you talk to any of our players, they’ll tell you the same thing. He’s pretty consistent with who he is.”

Ultimately, Montgomery is proud of his longevity in a position where there is typically a lot of turnover.

“We wanted to be a part of this community when we came here and I think my wife, my kids and myself, we’ve tried to find our niche here,” Montgomery said. “I’ve never wanted to be one of those coaches that’s bouncing around all the time, and to be able to find a place that can be patient at times but also continue to help you grow and build the type of program that you can be proud of, that’s what we’ve tried to do here for the city and for the university.”