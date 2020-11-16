TU coach Philip Montgomery selected Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

After his team completed an improbable comeback Saturday against SMU, University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery was selected as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The honor, presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, recognizes a coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The Hurricane overcame a21-point deficit to secure a 28-24 victory, its second win against a ranked opponent and the third time for TU to rally from double digits.

“This has already been a historic season for the Tulsa football program earning the Golden Hurricane a spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in a decade,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd would have admired coach Montgomery and his team’s resiliency this season overcoming multiple double-digit deficits to put his team in contention for a possible conference championship.”

Montgomery also was praised by the foundation for his work off the field and efforts in the community.