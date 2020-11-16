 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU coach Philip Montgomery selected Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

TU coach Philip Montgomery selected Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
SMU Tulsa (copy) (copy)

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery hugs offensive lineman Chris Paul as they celebrate Saturday’s win over SMU.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

After his team completed an improbable comeback Saturday against SMU, University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery was selected as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The honor, presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, recognizes a coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The Hurricane overcame a21-point deficit to secure a 28-24 victory, its second win against a ranked opponent and the third time for TU to rally from double digits.

“This has already been a historic season for the Tulsa football program earning the Golden Hurricane a spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in a decade,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd would have admired coach Montgomery and his team’s resiliency this season overcoming multiple double-digit deficits to put his team in contention for a possible conference championship.”

Montgomery also was praised by the foundation for his work off the field and efforts in the community.

“Coach Montgomery is making history on the football field this season, but he’s also leaving his mark off the field as well,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl Inc. “He had an impressive number of players earn all-academic honors last year, while also partnering with his wife to raise money for Alzheimer’s. His impact on campus and in the Tulsa community is commendable.”

Additionally, TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie was selected Athlon’s assistant of the week and linebacker Zaven Collins was the American Athletic Conference’s co-defensive player the week. Quarterback Zach Smith was named to weekly lists for the Manning and Davey O’Brien awards and was on the conference’s honor roll.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Up next

Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Thursday

ESPN

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News