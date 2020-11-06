 Skip to main content
TU coach Philip Montgomery on 'SportsCenter': 'It's been a crazy year'

TU coach Philip Montgomery on 'SportsCenter': 'It's been a crazy year'

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs East Carolina Pirates (copy)

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery watches his team warm up before the game against East Carolina last week.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Philip Montgomery appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Friday morning to discuss his University of Tulsa team’s six schedule disruptions.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Montgomery said. “Every week you come to work and you’re preparing and your team is getting ready and then all of a sudden you get a call and you’ve got to change gears.”

That happened again Thursday morning, when the Hurricane’s Saturday game at Navy was postponed because of the COVID-19 situation at the Naval Academy. TU, which has won three games in a row, is 0-5 against Navy in American Athletic Conference games.

Two other games were postponed or canceled the week of the game, and the Hurricane also had two nonconference games canceled before the season started and another was postponed.

“The first time it happened they were really disappointed,” Montgomery said. “Now it’s kind of become the norm. When they see that text go out early in the morning and we are saying we have a Zoom call ... they know something is going on and they’ve gotten used to it.

“For us we’ve kind of looked at it as let’s just focus on the things that we can control. There’s a lot of things out of our control right now, but (we are) focusing on the things we can (control) and continuing to try to get better.

TU, tied for first in the American with Cincinnati, is next scheduled to host SMU on Nov. 14. A makeup date for the Navy game has not been set.

View from the sidelines: Tulsa at USF

Sports Writer

I cover college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

