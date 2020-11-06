TU coach Philip Montgomery on 'SportsCenter': 'It's been a crazy year'

Philip Montgomery appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Friday morning to discuss his University of Tulsa team’s six schedule disruptions.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Montgomery said. “Every week you come to work and you’re preparing and your team is getting ready and then all of a sudden you get a call and you’ve got to change gears.”

That happened again Thursday morning, when the Hurricane’s Saturday game at Navy was postponed because of the COVID-19 situation at the Naval Academy. TU, which has won three games in a row, is 0-5 against Navy in American Athletic Conference games.

Two other games were postponed or canceled the week of the game, and the Hurricane also had two nonconference games canceled before the season started and another was postponed.

“The first time it happened they were really disappointed,” Montgomery said. “Now it’s kind of become the norm. When they see that text go out early in the morning and we are saying we have a Zoom call ... they know something is going on and they’ve gotten used to it.