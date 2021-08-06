TU coach Philip Montgomery on QB Davis Brin: 'We're excited about his leadership'

After up-and-down quarterback play the previous four seasons, the University of Tulsa is looking to fourth-year junior Davis Brin to ignite the Hurricane offense.

“Davis Brin right now is our starting quarterback,” coach Philip Montgomery said this week. “He’s a guy that’s taken the majority of the reps in the spring. He’s also done that throughout the summer in their workouts as well as (in preseason practice).”

Brin’s career contributions equate to 19 completions in four games. Most notably, he orchestrated last year’s comeback victory in overtime against Tulane, leading three fourth-quarter touchdown drives while showing incredible poise.

“I really love the way he handles us offensively,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that understands what we really want to do, makes great decisions, gets the ball out of his hands. We’re excited about his leadership and what he’s going to bring to the table.”

Brin has been solid in the early goings of the preseason, leaning on his experience with the first-team offense in the spring and continuing to make strides.