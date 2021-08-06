TU coach Philip Montgomery on QB Davis Brin: 'We're excited about his leadership'

After up-and-down quarterback play the previous four seasons, the University of Tulsa is looking to fourth-year junior Davis Brin to ignite the Hurricane offense.
“Davis Brin right now is our starting quarterback,” coach Philip Montgomery said this week. “He’s a guy that’s taken the majority of the reps in the spring. He’s also done that throughout the summer in their workouts as well as (in preseason practice).”
Brin’s career contributions equate to 19 completions in four games. Most notably, he orchestrated last year’s comeback victory in overtime against Tulane, leading three fourth-quarter touchdown drives while showing incredible poise.
“I really love the way he handles us offensively,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that understands what we really want to do, makes great decisions, gets the ball out of his hands. We’re excited about his leadership and what he’s going to bring to the table.”
Brin has been solid in the early goings of the preseason, leaning on his experience with the first-team offense in the spring and continuing to make strides.
“I’m really comfortable and confident,” he said. “I feel like we picked up where we left off. We installed a lot and we just picked it up really quick and we are raising the level of execution every day.”
At Boerne (Texas) Champion High School, Brin had to wait until his junior year to become the starting quarterback, then threw for 6,650 yards and 58 touchdowns in two years. He said he is embracing this year’s fall camp like he would any other.
“I still keep working like I have every single day that I’ve been here, just gaining the confidence of the other guys around me,” Brin said. “It’s been great.”
Seth Boomer, last year’s backup, likely would get reps with the second-team offense if not for a recent injury to his throwing arm after recovering from a foot injury that occurred in the Tulane game. He has been going through drills in practice but not doing any passing.
“Hopefully he’ll be back in a couple of weeks,” Montgomery said.
The other quarterbacks on the Tulsa roster are redshirt freshman Roman Fuller, freshman Braylon Braxton and walk-on Carson Collins.
