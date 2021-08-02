TU coach Philip Montgomery: 'Large majority' of team vaccinated

After a COVID-19 outbreak significantly affected preseason practice a year ago, the University of Tulsa is working to prevent a similar disruption this month.

“We have a large majority of our team that has been vaccinated,” coach Philip Montgomery said Monday. “We have some that have not. Obviously, those guys have a personal choice in that. … Some of those guys are kind of waiting to see what it’s going to look like as we get into the season.

“Some are closer to going in and getting it done … so we feel decent where we’re at. Obviously, I would feel 100% better if we were at 100. But I don’t know that any team in the country right now is at that.”

The Hurricane opens practice Wednesday morning in advance of a season that begins in less than a month, Sept. 2 against UC Davis at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The 2020 opener at Oklahoma State was delayed to Sept. 19 after TU missed nine days of practice because of positive tests and contact tracing.

Schedule changes — five cancellations and three postponements — were a recurring theme throughout the year, although none of the others was a result of the Hurricane’s situation. The pandemic is nowhere near in the rear-view mirror, but TU has learned how to cope through the challenges.