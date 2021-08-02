TU coach Philip Montgomery: 'Large majority' of team vaccinated

After a COVID-19 outbreak significantly affected preseason practice a year ago, the University of Tulsa is working to prevent a similar disruption this month.
“We have a large majority of our team that has been vaccinated,” coach Philip Montgomery said Monday. “We have some that have not. Obviously, those guys have a personal choice in that. … Some of those guys are kind of waiting to see what it’s going to look like as we get into the season.
“Some are closer to going in and getting it done … so we feel decent where we’re at. Obviously, I would feel 100% better if we were at 100. But I don’t know that any team in the country right now is at that.”
The Hurricane opens practice Wednesday morning in advance of a season that begins in less than a month, Sept. 2 against UC Davis at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The 2020 opener at Oklahoma State was delayed to Sept. 19 after TU missed nine days of practice because of positive tests and contact tracing.
Schedule changes — five cancellations and three postponements — were a recurring theme throughout the year, although none of the others was a result of the Hurricane’s situation. The pandemic is nowhere near in the rear-view mirror, but TU has learned how to cope through the challenges.
“Just to have some type of normal routine to our summer … has been a huge factor, I think, for us,” Montgomery said. “And it’s been a huge factor for our team, just guys being able to jell and work, and especially with the amount of new faces that we do have, giving those guys the ability to kind of start working together and jelling together. I think that’s an advantage, obviously, for us as we kind of prepare ourselves for a ball game.”
Some of the new faces were brought in to address personnel losses from the post-spring exodus at defensive back that included starting cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV. TU added seven transfers during the summer, with three of those being corners expected to contribute immediately.
“You’re recruiting guys with the opportunity of coming in here to make an impact right now,” Montgomery said. “And that’s why you’re bringing them on campus, so they understand that and they’re looking forward to that part of it.
“Now, there’s going to be great competition as they get in. We’ve got guys here on campus that are waiting for their opportunity to step into that role. So nothing’s been promised to them (the newcomers).”
August is an important month for any team but in particular for the Hurricane, coming off a turnaround year and having three of its best performers defensively to replace. Along with the departures of Evans and Green, linebacker Zaven Collins left early en route to becoming a first-round NFL draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals.
“Most of those (new) guys have been here now for at least a month, if not longer, working here, trying to get as much information as they can defensively and trying to learn in the scheme of it all,” Montgomery said. “But until you actually go out onto the field and have to put it into play, that’s a totally different set of circumstances for them. So you’ve got to see how they’re going to react when they get all that in front of them.”
