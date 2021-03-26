TU coach Frank Haith receives contract extension

TU prevailed in six games in a row during a highlight-filled January but stumbled from there, dropping nine of 12 league games to fall to 11-12 on the season. As the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament, the Hurricane lost 77-70 to Tulane in the first round.

“I’m disappointed,” Haith said regarding the final stretch of the season. “This is one of the toughest years of my career. … We didn’t have great mental toughness. We didn’t handle adversity well and at times that showed. I think we have good leadership, but we just weren’t able to get ourselves off the floor. You saw that time and time again.”

Since the season ended, six TU players have hit the transfer portal: Elijah Joiner, Keshawn Williams, Austin Richie, Christian Shumate, Bradley Alcime and Ryan Gendron. Joiner is going elsewhere as a graduate transfer and fellow senior Brandon Rachal announced plans to turn pro while Darien Jackson decided to return for a fifth season.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build this program to the championship stature we reached a year ago,” Haith said in a statement. “We know the hard work and dedication it takes to win at a high level, not only on the court but in the classroom, and instilling that passion in our players is paramount.”