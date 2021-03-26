TU coach Frank Haith receives contract extension

Rather than send Frank Haith into the final year of his contract -- which would make recruiting nearly impossible -- the University of Tulsa was faced with the decision to extend him or make a change.
Haith, who is 127-88 in seven seasons, has received a contract extension that was finalized Friday afternoon, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Tulsa World. The terms of the extension are unknown.
“We believe coach Haith can lead our program back to competing for a conference championship and postseason competition while developing excellent scholar-athletes and being a positive influence in our community,” athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement Friday night. “In light of all the disruptions from this season, our team didn’t achieve at a level we expected, but we have confidence that our basketball program will move in the right direction.”
Under Haith, the Hurricane has made appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and the NIT in 2015. Last year, before the postseason was canceled because of COVID-19, TU won a share of the American Athletic Conference title.
“I don’t anticipate not being the head coach,” Haith said two weeks ago, moments after the season ended. “We won the conference championship last year and we had 10 new players and we have a pandemic. If I’m judged on this season, based on what we did last year, that would be very disappointing.”
TU prevailed in six games in a row during a highlight-filled January but stumbled from there, dropping nine of 12 league games to fall to 11-12 on the season. As the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament, the Hurricane lost 77-70 to Tulane in the first round.
“I’m disappointed,” Haith said regarding the final stretch of the season. “This is one of the toughest years of my career. … We didn’t have great mental toughness. We didn’t handle adversity well and at times that showed. I think we have good leadership, but we just weren’t able to get ourselves off the floor. You saw that time and time again.”
Since the season ended, six TU players have hit the transfer portal: Elijah Joiner, Keshawn Williams, Austin Richie, Christian Shumate, Bradley Alcime and Ryan Gendron. Joiner is going elsewhere as a graduate transfer and fellow senior Brandon Rachal announced plans to turn pro while Darien Jackson decided to return for a fifth season.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to build this program to the championship stature we reached a year ago,” Haith said in a statement. “We know the hard work and dedication it takes to win at a high level, not only on the court but in the classroom, and instilling that passion in our players is paramount.”
Every other year under Haith, the Hurricane overachieved its preseason projection in the American, most notably picked 10th of out 11 teams last year before finishing in a three-way tie for first.
Haith, who came to TU from Missouri and previously was the head coach at Miami, became the highest-paid coach in program history but voluntarily took a pay cut before the pandemic.