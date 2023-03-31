As a 25-year-old looking to become a first-time college basketball assistant coach, Eric Konkol applied for about 50 jobs in 2002.

He spent hours tailoring each application to the specific program, leaning on skills he acquired as a graduate assistant at Tulsa and Tennessee.

One day, his cell phone that had 200 anytime minutes rang. It was Jim Larrañaga, the head coach at George Mason, reaching out about an opening on his staff.

“We just talked and talked,” Konkol said. “And of course, I never asked him to call my regular phone. I had the biggest cell phone bill I’ve ever had that month. I had no money. I was going into debt every day.”

It was worth it. Konkol and Larrañaga clicked, leading to seven years together at George Mason and another four at Miami — a mentorship that has propelled Konkol in his own head-coaching career at Louisiana Tech and now at Tulsa.

“Coach Larrañaga, second to my parents, has been probably the most influential person in my life,” Konkol said. “I was very fortunate to get that job (at George Mason) with a legend in this industry.”

Larrañaga, a 73-year-old who has taken Miami to this weekend’s Final Four in Houston, saw something in Konkol from the beginning. Konkol lived with him for a month while settling in.

“I remember when I first got there, he gave me three things: a Franklin daily planner, which is a little bit outdated now because you can do everything on your phone; the book from Stephen Covey, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”; and then the cassette tape to go with it,” Konkol said. “He said, ‘This is your first project.’

“He had such a way of having an intensity but yet still a very caring love for his staff and players. It’s a wonderful balance, and that’s why he’s a going to be a Hall of Fame coach.”

Konkol was in Fairfax, Virginia, for three seasons before coaching two years at the high school level in Minnesota where his wife, Meagan, was getting her doctorate.

“I remember sitting down with him and just asking his advice,” Konkol said. “He was just very direct and he said: ‘You’re prioritizing your wife’s career and there’s nothing wrong with that. It makes some uncertainty for what you’ve got coming up, but you know I’m always going to help you and if it worked out, I would absolutely think about hiring you back.’”

The following year, George Mason made it to the Final Four and Konkol was there in Indianapolis to cheer on Larrañaga and the rest of the team. After the next season, Konkol was two months into an assistant role at North Dakota State when Larrañaga came calling again.

“He said, ‘I told you — here’s the opportunity,’” Konkol said. “I took it.”

Konkol was part of four 20-win teams at George Mason and three more at Miami before leaving for Louisiana Tech in 2015, ready to lead programs of his own after learning from a legend.

"Eric Konkol is one of the brightest young coaches in the college game,” Larrañaga said when Konkol was hired at Louisiana Tech. “His intelligence, energy, enthusiasm and commitment to academics are at the highest level. His knowledge of the game, his ability to recruit outstanding student athletes and his ability to communicate with those players will make him highly successful as a head coach.”

When Miami was playing in the Sweet Sixteen in Kansas City last week, Konkol thought about making the trip up but has been preoccupied with a roster rebuild following his inaugural 5-25 season. He told Larrañaga: “Coach, just get to Houston. I’ll be there.”

True to his word, Konkol will be in the stands along with his sons, rooting for the coach who has always had his back.

“I’m thrilled for him,” Konkol said. “If you look at his career and the impact he’s had and the stamina at 73 years old, he’s not slowed down one bit. … He has incredible resiliency and passion for what he does. He loves basketball and most of all, he loves players and staff. To see him get to the pinnacle again, it’s just awesome.”

Also in the Final Four is Florida Atlantic, a program that Konkol faced in Conference USA at Louisiana Tech and will see again next season in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls play San Diego State on Saturday before Miami goes up against UConn.

“I’ve known (FAU coach) Dusty May for a very long time,” Konkol said. “I’ve had many interactions with him and of course competed against him many times. It’s just a great example of when you’ve got a group of guys that really come together, amazing things can happen.”