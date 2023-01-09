TU coach Eric Konkol remains patient during first season

When discussing the University of Tulsa opening with his family in March, Eric Konkol’s oldest son had one question.

“Do you think you can win there?” Ethan asked.

His dad’s response: “Yes — but it’s going to take some time.”

Konkol, who was introduced on Ethan’s 13th birthday, left a comfortable situation at Louisiana Tech for a somewhat unfamiliar one at the school where he got his start. Although it hasn’t always been smooth sailing, he has maintained his patient approach.

“This is a process where you can’t skip steps,” Konkol said Monday. “You can’t just fly through things that are going to take time. We are absolutely just driven and grounded by improvement.”

Near the midpoint of his first season, the Hurricane is 4-10 with an 0-3 mark in the American Athletic Conference. The losing streak has reached four in a row heading into Tuesday’s home game against Temple.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to help this group become the best version of itself,” Konkol said. “I’ve never been one to get too emotional about the highs of winning and the lows of losing. It’s just about how do we get better and how can we control what we can control.”

Hanging on the wall of his office is a framed poster from that first season at TU when Konkol was a student assistant and the Hurricane won the 2001 NIT championship. From there, he worked at Tennessee, George Mason and Miami before becoming a first-time head coach in 2015.

In 20 years at the college level before coming to TU, Konkol was part of 14 20-win seasons with 10 postseason tournament appearances. In his first year at Louisiana Tech, he went 23-10.

This Hurricane program is in a different situation, looking to recover from back-to-back losing seasons that led to Frank Haith’s dismissal while relying on a roster split between the previous staff’s players and those brought in by Konkol.

“Of course it’s been a challenge, but every year is a challenge,” he said. “I knew this would be challenging to get this thing going again.”

The biggest downfall has been a defense that ranks 300th nationally in efficiency by KenPom.com. TU also ranks 318th in scoring defense, giving up an average of 75.9 points per game.

“Our defense has been really the most glaring issue for us … but we’re constantly showing the guys we really aren’t that far away,” Konkol said. “If we play a 70-possession game and we have three better possessions on defense and three better possessions on offense, our record’s probably flipped.”

So Konkol continues to trust the process regardless of the results, working to lay the foundation of seasons to come while settling in here with his family during the past nine months.

“My wife (Meagan) said the other day, ‘I know this has been hard, but just know that me and the boys, we love it here,’” Konkol said. “It’s been great. This has been an awesome move for us personally.”