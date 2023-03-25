A calendar year into his time at the University of Tulsa, Eric Konkol appears more energized and more optimistic about the future of the Hurricane basketball program.

That’s despite a painful 5-25 inaugural season, the most losses in program history, and amid the recent departures of 11 scholarship players.

“Was this hard? Absolutely, it was hard,” Konkol said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “Was it the most challenging coaching year of my life? One hundred percent. But we knew we were taking on a project and we’re excited about where we’re headed.”

What Konkol is facing is a substantial roster rebuild, the replacement of the top seven scorers and a fresh start for a program that has nowhere to go but up. Three consecutive losing seasons – two of those with the previous staff – have put TU in the basement of the American Athletic Conference.

“We’ve got to figure out how to get better and better,” Konkol said. “I know that’s my job. I’m going to take full responsibility for that.”

This year’s results were caused by a severe talent discrepancy that worsened as the season went on, with four key players sidelined for various reasons down the stretch while the team lost a dozen games in a row.

Konkol, an extremely level-headed coach who has spent time with five programs including TU twice and George Mason twice, weathered the difficulties as well as anyone could expect. He continues to look forward instead of back.

“I just think you can spend so much time in places that really don’t mean anything and can be counterproductive,” he said. “We had a number of things come our way this year, but I think there’s no point in dwelling and feeling sorry for yourself or hoping others will feel sorry for you. What good does that do?”

With the way the season went and the prominence of the transfer portal, departures were expected, particularly from the players brought in by Frank Haith and his staff. But several of the ones recruited by Konkol also chose to leave.

Asked whether players were leaving voluntarily or were being asked to leave, Konkol didn’t specify.

“There’s times when there’s a player that you might love to have back, but they feel it’s in their best interest to move on,” he said. “Life’s too short to really get all bent out of shape over those things. Sometimes it’s the reverse where a player might like to stay, but for whatever reason it’s just not the right fit. And then there’s a lot of in between. I think that’s universal throughout (college basketball).”

As of Saturday, two players remained on the roster: freshman guard Jesaiah McWright, who moved into the starting lineup late in the year and averaged 2.5 points, and walk-on guard Ari Seals, who earned playing time this season and scored 10 points.

TU signed a trio of big men in November: junior-college transfer Carlous Williams and high school seniors Matt Reed and Jarred Hall. Konkol also has commitments from three players in the portal: Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis from Louisiana Tech and Chauncey Gibson from Clemson.

“We have interest in getting older,” Konkol said. “We also have interest in having young players in the program that we feel can help us next year, but then grow. … We always want a diverse group of four-year transfers, high school seniors coming in, maybe a junior college transfer, but just a diverse group with different backgrounds, different classes.”

With at least five more spots to fill, Konkol and his staff are constantly evaluating players in the portal to identify ones who could propel the program. Previous connections are preferred — two commitments are from former Konkol signees, and the third is from a player he recruited out of high school.

“We want to do this as quickly as possible, but more importantly, with a foundation that is so strong and so solid that we can not just build great teams back to back, but have a great program where we feel like it can last,” Konkol said.

Konkol remains confident he can win at TU, where he got his coaching start as a graduate assistant in 2000. He has started the process of captivating a weary fan base that is eager to see the program return to where it once was, and the proof is in the 36% increase in attendance this year.

“I’m grateful for this: This is a basketball town. This is a smart basketball fan base,” he said. “It just kind of has a little bit of an understanding (of the situation). Nobody loves it, but I think there’s an understanding here of what it’s going to take to keep getting better and better. And it’s going to take a little time.”

Time is on Konkol’s side, with the university administration seemingly willing to be patient. If he can land the right players, his record at Louisiana Tech is an indication he can win with them: Six of his seven seasons featured 20 wins or more.

“I think if anything, I’m maybe even more convinced (a year later) that we have the right person to do the rebuild,” athletic director Rick Dickson said. “To me the evidence of it is … that they were able to really begin that whole culture shift and rebuild under the most challenging circumstances.

“Even though the outcomes weren’t great, it was to me the tone and the kind of template of what was being instilled. Right out of the gate, if you have to do the highest degree of difficulty dive and you did it and stuck the landing, we’re going to be fine. In fact, I think we’re going to be really good.”