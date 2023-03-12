The day after his first season at the University of Tulsa ended, Eric Konkol was on the road recruiting.

“There is no standing still; you either get better or you get worse,” Konkol said last week. “We are absolutely motivated to get better.”

Concluding the year in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament Thursday night, the Hurricane finished 5-25 for the most losses in a season in program history and won one game out of 18 against league opponents.

In addition to having less talent than the rest of the conference, TU dealt with a variety of injuries and other personnel issues down the stretch while losing a dozen consecutive games to end the year.

“I told the team that this group has endured probably more adversity than any team I’ve been around,” Konkol said. “We’ve got four guys that started the year with us and are not playing now. They all had experience. We had a number of younger guys getting a lot of time this year.”

Missing the postseason for the seventh year in a row — although the 2020 team would have at minimum made the NIT if not for COVID cancellations — TU has work to do to get out of the basement in the American.

“I came here to the University of Tulsa for a number of different reasons, and one is that I really believe that we can be a contender in this conference and nationally,” Konkol said. “I know it’s going to take some time, but these guys have laid a foundation of being consistent in their work ethic, in habits, and (we are) just trying to keep building from that.”

In the transfer-portal era, predicting what next year’s roster will look like is impossible. Everyone on the team has eligibility remaining, and Konkol has signed two high school players and a junior-college transfer.

Bright spots for TU included the performances of transfers Bryant Selebangue and Brandon Betson plus the contributions of freshmen Jesaiah McWright and BB Knight. Tim Dalger also emerged a reliable playmaker in the second half of the season.

“We talked often about how we had some good moments but the difference between a poor team, an average team, a good team and an elite team was levels of consistency and how often you can replicate that very strong play,” Konkol said. “We had moments. … We just weren’t able to replicate it enough.”