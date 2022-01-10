TU coach Angie Nelp establishing winning culture in first season

In the early going, the schedule allowed for victories to generate momentum before play in the American Athletic Conference, a step up in competition. TU won a hard-fought league opener at Memphis behind 22 points from Bittle before stumbling Saturday at Houston in a game played without top scorer Maya Mayberry, who was sidelined by injury.

During her first season, Nelp isn’t concerned about results so much as the journey — something that the program can build on in years to come.

“When I was a young coach, it was all about game strategy and winning,” she said. “And kind of as you grow as a coach, it’s about mentoring these young women and helping them become better leaders and become better people. I try to focus a lot on who are we becoming individually and who are we becoming as a team throughout this process.”

Putting players in position to be successful and supporting them along the way is already paying off. The Hurricane set a program record with 10 consecutive wins and ranks first nationally in 3-point percentage and second in assist-turnover ratio.

“They just put so much belief and confidence in me to where I just go out and play and do me,” freshman forward Temira Poindexter said.