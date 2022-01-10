TU coach Angie Nelp establishing winning culture in first season

During summer workouts and preseason practices, first-year coach Angie Nelp saw the ingredients needed to create a winning culture at the University of Tulsa.
“From Day 1, they bought in and they believed in what we’re doing,” Nelp said. “They believe in how we’re doing it, and that’s been a huge difference in our team.”
After mustering five victories a year ago, the Hurricane doubled that total in nonconference play and is off to an 11-2 start heading into Tuesday night’s game against East Carolina at the Reynolds Center.
“Trust was the big thing that she really emphasized within our team,” senior guard Maddie Bittle said. “When there’s no trust, it’s really hard to perform. I think just really focusing on that has made us successful.”
Nelp inherited a team that lacked confidence after dropping eight games in a row to conclude last season and not having a winning record in their careers. She brought a different mentality from her previous stops, having spent more than a dozen years as an assistant.
“It is a new culture; it’s a new system,” she said. “You have to remember that every day, even though you have freshmen and sophomores, juniors and seniors, it’s new for everybody. The things that we’re doing are different than what they had done before from a learning process.”
In the early going, the schedule allowed for victories to generate momentum before play in the American Athletic Conference, a step up in competition. TU won a hard-fought league opener at Memphis behind 22 points from Bittle before stumbling Saturday at Houston in a game played without top scorer Maya Mayberry, who was sidelined by injury.
During her first season, Nelp isn’t concerned about results so much as the journey — something that the program can build on in years to come.
“When I was a young coach, it was all about game strategy and winning,” she said. “And kind of as you grow as a coach, it’s about mentoring these young women and helping them become better leaders and become better people. I try to focus a lot on who are we becoming individually and who are we becoming as a team throughout this process.”
Putting players in position to be successful and supporting them along the way is already paying off. The Hurricane set a program record with 10 consecutive wins and ranks first nationally in 3-point percentage and second in assist-turnover ratio.
“They just put so much belief and confidence in me to where I just go out and play and do me,” freshman forward Temira Poindexter said.
Nelp, a Eufaula native who played at Colorado State, is relying on in-state talent to establish her program. Nine of the team’s 12 players are from Oklahoma.
“Being from Oklahoma and playing in Oklahoma, I love Oklahoma basketball,” Nelp said. “Everywhere I’ve been as an assistant, I’ve recruited the state of Oklahoma. When I was looking at this position, the idea that we can recruit here in Oklahoma and be really successful with players from here was very appealing to me.”
The Hurricane’s top four scorers are from the Tulsa area: sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry attended Booker T. Washington, Poindexter played at Sapulpa and Bittle was at Bixby.
“I think it’s really cool to be from the Tulsa area and be able to play with Tulsa across my chest,” Bittle said. “I’m just playing for my city.”