TU closes spring season with spring game Saturday

On the heels of its 15-practice spring schedule that concluded Thursday, the University of Tulsa football team will end the spring season Saturday morning with its annual spring game.

Festivities in connection with game will begin at 11 a.m. and include a bounce house for children. Kickoff for the the intrasquad exhibition is expected closer to noon on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Admission for the game, which is part of TU's Hall-Of-Fame Weekend, will be free.

TU will induct its 2021 Hall of Fame class Saturday evening inside the Reynolds Center. Rower Michele Sechser, TU '08; quarterback Jeb Blount, '75; basketball coach Tubby Smith, 1991-95; soccer player Ryan Pore, '04; distance-runner Chris O'Hare, '13; and the 1971 baseball team will be inducted.

Head coach Philip Montgomery said the game will be a welcome end to spring practices.

"We've seen what we wanted to see (this spring)," he said. "We have a good idea of where we're at, where we need to improve ... but that being said, tomorrow is kind of the 'let the guys have a little fun, let them play a little bit.'"

The team will be without returning quarterback Davis Brin, who is being held out for precautionary reasons after having a surgery on his non-throwing hand after last season. He played in all 13 games last season, completing 59% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns as the team finished 7-6, closing with a 30-17 victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Players to watch

Jayden Simon, Sophomore DL, No. 9

The Colorado-transfer played in eight games for the Buffaloes last season. Montgomery has been impressed by his ability to move at 315 pounds. Montgomery said Simon is “a guy that can demand a double team, but if you seem to block him, you better hold on because he’s going to get great movement.”

Nick Rempert, Junior WR, No. 9

Rempert, a Tyler Junior College transfer, has been an impressive playmaker for Montgomery since enrolling this spring. He began his college career at Northern Illinois as a defensive back. While transitioning to receiver at Tyler, Rempert caught 10 passes for 197 yards last season.

Marquis Shoulders, RS-Freshman WR, No. 4

Coming off his redshirt year, Shoulders is expected to be a contributor for the Golden Hurricane. Montgomery said the Katy, Texas-native has “made some good strides” and has stepped up this spring. The former three-star recruit was a two-year starter at Tompkins High School and scored 13 total touchdowns in seven games his senior year.

Scottie Alexander, RS-Freshman WR, No. 22

Montgomery said Alexander’s 95-yard touchdown reception from Cardell Williams during last Saturday’s scrimmage was “good to see.” Alexander averaged 16.3 yards per catch his senior year at Collerville High School in Tennessee.

Tyon Davis, Graduate CB, No. 0

Davis has “continued to up his game,” according to Montgomery. The Putnam City-native is the veteran in the secondary, having played in all 13 games last season, recording 75 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

LJ Wallace, Senior S, No. 22

Entering his third season with the Golden Hurricane, Wallace has “made strides” in his game, Montgomery said. He caught in interception during the second quarter of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Braylon Braxton, RS-Freshman QB, No. 1

In the absence of Brin, Braxton will be one of TU’s primary snap-takers. The dual-threat quarterback attended Independence High School in Frisco, Texas. He totaled 3,236 passing yards and 45 touchdowns his junior season.

Justin Wright, RS-Senior LB, No. 30

Wright tied first on TU’s tackles leaderboard last season with 82, appearing in 12 games. The veteran linebacker has been praised by Montgomery and defensive coordinator Luke Olson this spring for his experience and leadership.

Roman Fuller, RS-Sophomore QB, No. 10

Fuller completed 12-of-18 passes in last year’s spring game but did not throw a pass in a game last season. At Decatur High School in Decatur, Texas, Fuller threw for 9,002 total yards and 90 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes.

