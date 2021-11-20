 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU closes out home schedule with big win over Temple
0 Comments
breaking
TULSA 44, TEMPLE 10

TU closes out home schedule with big win over Temple

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Temple at Tulsa (copy)

Tulsa's Justin Wright (left) and Elijah Taylor stop Temple's Ra'Von Bonner during their game Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Related content links

TU hosts Temple: See all our coverage here

For the first time this season, the University of Tulsa delivered a dominant victory.

Defeating Temple 44-10 at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Hurricane picked up its fifth win of the year. The season finale is next week at SMU, a game that will determine the team's bowl eligibility.

Wide receiver Josh Johnson, who was among 25 seniors honored before the game, led Tulsa with a career-high 159 yards and a touchdown while going up against the nation's No. 7 pass defense. Kicker Zack Long was 3-for-3 on field goals.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert