TU closes out home schedule with big win over Temple

For the first time this season, the University of Tulsa delivered a dominant victory.

Defeating Temple 44-10 at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Hurricane picked up its fifth win of the year. The season finale is next week at SMU, a game that will determine the team's bowl eligibility.

Wide receiver Josh Johnson, who was among 25 seniors honored before the game, led Tulsa with a career-high 159 yards and a touchdown while going up against the nation's No. 7 pass defense. Kicker Zack Long was 3-for-3 on field goals.

