TU closes out home schedule with big win over Temple

For the first time this season, the University of Tulsa delivered a dominant victory.
Defeating Temple 44-10 at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Hurricane picked up its fifth win of the year. The season finale is next week at SMU, a game that will determine the team's bowl eligibility.
Wide receiver Josh Johnson, who was among 25 seniors honored before the game, led Tulsa with a career-high 159 yards and a touchdown while going up against the nation's No. 7 pass defense. Kicker Zack Long was 3-for-3 on field goals.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
