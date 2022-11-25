TU closes out disappointing season on road at Houston

Going into the final game of the 2022 season, the University of Tulsa is still playing for pride and for each other but going on the road against a tough Houston squad will be a major challenge.

Saturday’s game will mark the end of TU’s season, the first time in three years that the Golden Hurricane (4-7, 2-5 AAC) will not play in a postseason bowl game.

“Very tough opponent this week with Houston, we’ve been in the same conference for a long time, played each other a lot, always a very physical-type game,” said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery, who is 1-5 in his career against Houston, at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “They’re obviously very talented. … Anytime you get a chance to go play against Houston, I think you look over the past several years and throughout this rivalry, you can probably throw the records out and you know it’s going to be that type of game.

“Excited about the opportunity, excited about getting a chance to continue to finish out this season in a really positive way.”

The Houston offense is one of the nation’s best, led by quarterback Clayton Tune, who has completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 3,459 yards, with 35 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. That puts him eighth in passing yards and tied for first in the nation in TD passes. His top receiver is Nathaniel Dell, who has 94 receptions, 1,193 yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking second in the nation in each of those categories.

“It all starts with their quarterback in Tune, and he’s been there, it seems like, forever,” Montgomery said. “He makes good decisions, really distributes the football, got a lot of weapons around him. They’re pretty balanced in what they want to do. Got some real speed on the outside, do a good job with (Christian) Trahan, the tight end, in moving him around and doing some different things with him, but again, to me, it all starts with what Clayton does back there and the decisions that he makes. Big up front, can move people, so it’s going to be a great test for our defense.”

Houston (7-4, 5-2) still has an outside chance to make it to the AAC Championship Game if they win (they also need South Florida to beat UCF Saturday night, which, admittedly, is not all that likely), and Tulsa has the potential to be the spoiler, but that doesn’t seem to add any motivation for them.

“I think for us, we just want to go play well,” Montgomery said. “We got to be focused on us and we got to do a good job of that part of it, and then we’re going to have to go play extremely well. But I think our guys will be locked into that point. Trying to be the spoiler part of it, I don’t think that really enters our minds, as much as it is just going up and trying to get us a big win."

And it being the Cougars’ final regular season game in the AAC before they move to the Big 12 next year also has little impact on how TU approaches the contest.

“For us, it’s just playing Houston,” Montgomery said. “I think that game always brings a little bit more to the table. We’ve got a lot of guys we’ve recruited from that area. It’s always been the two teams in the same conference for a lot of years, so it’s been a natural kind of rivalry. We recruit a lot of the same players, so we cross paths quite a bit. Them moving on, I don’t think that really plays into this game as much as it does another chance to go down to Houston to play.”

“It’s our last game of the year, so we plan on ending it on a good note,” added TU senior linebacker Justin Wright. “I think that’s about all we’re focused on.”

Wright believes that a Tulsa win in this final game, while somewhat meaningless in the overall big picture, would be very important for the Hurricane.

“I think for the younger guys, it’ll teach them to finish,” Wright said of a possible victory. “Finish the season, finish the game, finish the rep, finish good in all aspects of your life, your school, your marriage, football, all of that. I think for us to get this win on Saturday is going to be really big for this program’s future.”